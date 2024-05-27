Given a close-up view of the Alpine crash in Monaco, it reminded Daniel Ricciardo of his clash with Max Verstappen in Baku where the tension built until it ended with a “not happy” team.

Esteban Ocon was publicly hauled over the coals by Alpine team boss Bruno Famin after an ill-judged lunge on his team-mate Pierre Gasly sent him airborne, and out of the race.

Daniel Ricciardo would go on to cite Baku as one of his reasons for leaving Red Bull

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

Ocon dived up the inside of Gasly into Portier, they touched wheels and Ocon’s A524 was lifted into the air before landing heavily.

He made it back to the pits where despite a red flag stoppage for Sergio Perez and the Haas team-mates huge crash, Alpine had to retire his car as it was too badly damaged for him to take the restart.

Famin vowed “consequences” and “action” and was later spotted speaking with Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan.

The clash brought back memories, and not good ones, for Ricciardo.

Back in 2018 Ricciardo and Verstappen fought for position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and twice banged wheels during an increasingly fraught battle.

It ended tears when Ricciardo slammed into the back of Verstappen as he attempted to pass his team-mate into Turn One with both drivers out of the race.

Their Red Bull bosses were fuming and ordered the team-mates to apologise to the team at the factory.

Key takeaways from the Monaco Grand Prix

👉 Monaco GP data: Mercedes ‘survival’ strategy conditioned by Alonso’s traffic denies fight for the win

👉 Monaco Grand Prix conclusions: Charles Leclerc breakthrough, Kevin Magnussen ban and more

“Yeah, it was close,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com. “I mean, Lance [Stroll] was definitely closer, so I had a little bit more time to react.

“But man, I mean, there was wheel touching I feel like three times before that happened or probably including that.

“Honestly, it reminded me of Baku 2018 where obviously Max and I, we touched I think twice or three times before the accident.

“Obviously that, lap one, brewed in a lot shorter amount of time, but I could see it happening where I was like, ‘Okay, I feel like tension is rising very quickly’ and sometimes with team-mates, it sparks even more.

“When I saw it happen, I wasn’t surprised because it felt like none of them wanted to give in and they were having a strong-arm competition.

“I’m sure the team is not… I know how that one goes so I’m sure they’re not happy.”

Ricciardo would later go on to explain that Baku clash played a big role in his decision to leave Red Bull for Renault in 2019.

Read next: Ted Kravitz reveals Alpine boss chat with reserve driver after Esteban Ocon ‘consequences’ threat