Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson? Red Bulll’s 2025 F1 driver dilemma

With Yuki Tsunoda confirmed, Red Bull now have to decide who gets the second seat with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson the main contenders.

As the 2025 begins to take shape, one of the big questions is whether RB will stick with Ricciardo or give young Lawson a go.

Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson for 2025 RB seat?

Lawson impressed during the time he filled in for Ricciardo last season but it would appear Red Bull believe the Australian still has something to give.

