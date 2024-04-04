Thursday’s F1 news was dominated by events at Suzuka as drivers held their media sessions ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo has submitted a request to his RB team in a fresh attempt to get his season back on track, while the speculation over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future isn’t going away. Here’s today’s quickfire roundup…

Daniel Ricciardo requesting new chassis to get to bottom of 2024 woes

Daniel Ricciardo is pushing for a new chassis from RB in a desperate attempt to save his F1 career.

Having started the 2024 season aiming to secure a return to Red Bull Raving, Ricciardo currently finds himself fighting for his future having lagged behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda across the opening three race weekends.

Before everyone decides for certain that he’s “s**t” (his words, not ours), Ricciardo wants a new chassis to see for certain if the car he is currently racing is carrying a fundamental issue…

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo wants one key change before brutal ‘sh*t’ verdict is rubber-stamped

Could Max Verstappen take a sabbatical in F1 2025?

Max Verstappen has hinted that he could take a sabbatical for 2025 as the speculation surrounding his F1 future continues.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes for next season amid the current off-track dramas engulfing Red Bull.

Asked about his future at Suzuka, Verstappen suggested a third option exists by admitting he is yet to decide if he even wants to race next year.

Read next: New option for Max Verstappen? Fresh twist as Fernando Alonso remarks trigger stunning admission

Fernando Alonso discloses gut feeling on Max Verstappen future

Verstappen’s jaw-dropping admission that he might not be on the grid in 2025 came in response to comments by Fernando Alonso, who earlier claimed there is “zero chance” of him leaving Red Bull.

Alonso is said to be monitoring Verstappen’s status very closely, hoping some unexpected opportunities will open up in the driver market as he targets a third World Championship almost two decades after his last.

Read next: Fernando Alonso reveals gut ‘feeling’ on Max Verstappen future amid Red Bull rumours

Sebastian Vettel to Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton gives shock move his blessing

Lewis Hamilton has given his blessing to Mercedes signing Sebastian Vettel as his replacement for 2025, claiming the four-time World Champion would be an “amazing option” for his current employers.

Hamilton announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year deal in 2025, leaving a vacancy alongside George Russell at Mercedes.

Vettel has given mixed messages over an F1 return over recent days, but a potential comeback with Mercedes has received the support of former title rival Hamilton.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton names ‘amazing option’ he would love to see replace him at Mercedes

F1 stars split on Fernando Alonso’s Australian GP penalty

Alonso’s penalty for his incident with (near) George Russell in Melbourne was still causing debate as drivers arrived at Suzuka.

Nico Hulkenberg was very firmly on Russell’s side, with Lando Norris among those bemused not only by Alonso’s punishment but the description of the incident as a brake test.

“George, in my opinion, should have seen it coming, ” Norris said “I don’t want to comment too much on it, but George had time to see what was going on.”

Read next: F1 drivers divided as Lando Norris sides with Alonso over big Russell crash