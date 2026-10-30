Could a 24 Hours of Le Mans entry with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen happen in the future, with the Australian considering a racing comeback?

It’s been over two years since Ricciardo’s F1 career came to an end, and he’s now admitted that a one-off Le Mans 24 Hours entry is something that’s crossed his mind.

Could Daniel Ricciardo make a Le Mans 24 Hours comeback?

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to a sudden halt after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, with Red Bull opting to remove him from the Racing Bulls line-up in favour of Liam Lawson.

The Australian had struggled for pace and consistency after earning another chance at his career following an early termination of his McLaren contract at the end of 2022.

Over the last two years, Ricciardo has largely maintained a low profile but, ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, offered an in-depth conversation to F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

In it, he dissected the end of F1 career, describing it as “therapeutic”.

With Ricciardo being just 36 years old, the conclusion of his F1 career didn’t necessarily have to mean a complete cessation of racing activities, although he did make a full retirement announcement in September 2025, alongside becoming an ambassador for Ford Racing.

But, while he has no plans of returning to racing full-time, the Australian has revealed that he has harboured some thoughts of attempting a ‘one-off’ race such as the prestigious sportscar endurance event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

However, before that idea could become more solid, Ricciardo explained that he wants to be sure his motives for doing it are sound, and that he could give the race the effort and enthusiasm it deserves.

“A year ago, I would have said I would never put a helmet on again. I’m done. That’s it,” he said.

“But there’s something there where I’m like, it’d be nice to finish my racing career a bit more on my terms. To do something that, when I take the helmet off, I’m smiling and happy, and maybe that’s the last bit of closure I need.

“The thought of doing a full championship or something just still doesn’t really sound that exciting. [Maybe] like a one-off, Le Mans.

“There’s one of those scenarios that could perk me up, and I think to take the helmet off and have a better view of racing than what I had after Singapore and all that, that would be more probably a nicer form of closure.

“I think to share a car with other drivers and to actually have real teammates to share data and help out, I think it would be, especially now at this point, that insane fire and whatever ruthlessness has faded to a degree.

“I think I’d just enjoy it. It would be the form of driving and companionship that I would really enjoy. I think it would make me smile and feel good about the art of competition again.”

Why Daniel Ricciardo is hesitant about a racing comeback

The danger, Ricciardo said, would be that his competitiveness would immediately flare back up again, which would risk taking some of the fun out of the experience.

“Do I need to open the box again?” he said.

“That’s why I haven’t rushed into making a decision on anything because I want to make sure I’m not doing it for ego or for some fairy tale ending.

“It has to be because it’s right inside me, and I really want to do it. It’s not to please others.

“I’m not going to lie. There’s a part of me which would love to do it for all the people that cared for, supported, and loved me over the years, and also hated the way it ended.

“But it has to obviously be for me and my reasons, first and foremost. I know that’s the hard part. Would it open the box?

“I don’t think it would; I’m much more at peace with everything. But then I don’t know, who am I kidding? Would I go to Le Mans just to go and compete, and just be happy to be there, or would I go there to try and win?

“Once the helmet’s on, it’s different. I won’t hold everything to it, you know. If I did it, it wouldn’t change the way I feel.

“The result, let’s say, wouldn’t dictate how things happen moving forward. But I think I can’t deny that I would want to go and do it properly, and that’s maybe something I need to understand as well.

“Is my heart in it, and again, am I doing it for the right reasons? If you share a car with others, you don’t want to let them down either.”

Could Daniel Ricciardo reunite with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel?

Asked about who he’d want to race Le Mans with, Ricciardo revealed an interest in teaming back up with former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, whose interest in endurance racing is well-established.

The other name mentioned was Sebastian Vettel, another F1 retiree and another of Ricciardo’s former teammates.

“Well, butter my butt and call me a biscuit. That’d be cool,” Ricciardo said.

“I freaking love Seb, so that could be a nice little Red Bull reunion of sorts!”

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Max Verstappen responds to Daniel Ricciardo’s Le Mans idea

Verstappen was asked about Ricciardo’s interest when he appeared before the media in Mexico on Thursday, with the Dutch driver having taken part in a number of endurance races through his Verstappen Racing GT3 entry this year.

This included a high-profile entry into the Nurburgring 24 Hours, in which victory was on the cards until a driveshaft failure with three hours remaining.

“Yeah, he’s a smart man to choose me for the car!” Verstappen laughed about Ricciardo’s ‘nomination’ of him for an entry.

“But we have to see. It just depends on a lot of things. Also, for me, if I want to do it, I want to do it properly with really good prep.

“At the moment, I cannot do that. I don’t have the time, the free time, to dedicate to a Le Mans project with all the other things that I’m also doing outside of Formula 1.”

With Verstappen and Ricciardo known for being friends as well as former Red Bull colleagues, which included a recent transfer of Ricciardo’s former F1 racing number, three, to Verstappen, the four-time F1 World Champion was asked whether he and the Australian have discussed the possibility.

“Either from my side or his side, I don’t think we are the types that always need to share everything, right?” he said.

“We talk about a lot of things in the background, and yeah, I think he said it himself.

“He doesn’t see himself coming back for like a whole race, like a season, right?

“But the one-offs can interest him, and I mean, why not? But again, I think if we do something like that, and he will for sure agree, it needs to be proper.

“It needs to be for a chance to win. For a chance to win against people that do it a whole season, you need to be prepared really well. So, yeah, you just need to find the right timing.”

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