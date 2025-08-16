From a Daniel Ricciardo motorbike accident to Ralf Schumacher’s ongoing concerns with Aston Martin, there’s plenty to talk about this Saturday, 16 August.

We’ve got all this and more in today’s latest F1 news round-up.

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo in hospital after motorbike accident

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a minor injury following a motorcycle accident in Australia earlier this week.

The 8-time grand prix winner was riding a dirt bike in northern Queensland when he came unstuck on Thursday.

F1 news: Nico Rosberg shares feelings on Lewis Hamilton documents

Nico Rosberg believes that Ferrari must take note of what Lewis Hamilton is telling them.

That verdict comes in response to the “documents” which Hamilton has been feeding Ferrari as he looks to engineer productive change. Rosberg believes it is a positive sign of Hamilton’s continued commitment, with his first Ferrari season having proven a challenging experience thus far.

F1 news: Ralf Schumacher doubles down on Aston Martin take

Ralf Schumacher has said he stands by his beliefs regarding Lance Stroll, but has revised the date of when it may be of importance to Aston Martin.

Aston Martin is understood to be refusing access to its personnel to Ralf Schumacher and his Sky Germany colleagues, following a period of time in which the team believes the broadcaster has been unbalanced in its coverage.

F1 news: Max Verstappen knows what he wants for 2026

Max Verstappen will remain a Red Bull driver for F1 2026, the speculation of a move to Mercedes having fallen silent.

And with new regulations on the way for F1 2026, Verstappen’s target is for he and Red Bull to be “competitive from the start” by “nailing” the revamped rules.

