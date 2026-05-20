Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he is back watching Formula 1 regularly, having felt the need to distance himself from the sport after the abrupt end to his career.

While Ricciardo will not stop his day to watch live, the eight-time grand prix winner confirmed healthy steps in rebuilding his relationship with Formula 1. Ricciardo last raced at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and later announced his retirement from racing.

Daniel Ricciardo ‘needed a break’ from Formula 1

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Ricciardo was dropped from the line-up at Red Bull’s junior team Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore GP. After a period of inactivity, Ricciardo announced his retirement from racing a year later, and became a Ford Racing global ambassador.

Appearing on the Speed Street podcast, Ricciardo was asked whether he flicks on the TV to watch motorsport these days.

“I do,” he confirmed.

“Let’s say, in the immediate end of my career, I ultimately hurt, and I didn’t know how I felt towards the sport.

“You’re like, ‘What do I do. Do I need to remove myself.’ It was just weird. So I didn’t follow for a bit.

“Now I watch, but I’m not stopping my day for it. If I missed the live coverage, I’ll watch it later that day or whatever.

“Luckily, I do have other interests and things to do, so my world doesn’t stop for it. But am I watching it? Do I enjoy it? Yeah.”

“I was probably more alluding to F1 with the relationship,” he clarified.

Ricciardo confirmed that he would attend the iconic 2026 Indy 500. Alex Palou has claimed pole position for Sunday’s race.

Ricciardo said that going to other races has helped to re-built his relationship with Formula 1.

“It’s weird, because I love it, but I did it for so long, and then I kind of just felt like I needed a bit of a break from that,” he said.

“So there was a period where I wasn’t watching much. But I watched a lot lately.

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“I think a lot of things happened that questioned my relationship with racing. Maybe that’s what I was trying to say.

“Racing, as beautiful as it is, man, it can also rip your heart out, no matter what your career trajectory has done.

“It’s tough, so there’s a lot of heartbreak with it. I think sometimes you do question, ‘Why do I love this sport.’

“At the end of my career, I was like, ‘Why do I love it,’ and I just wanted to remove myself for a bit.

“But I think going to other races kind of rebuilt a healthy relationship.”

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