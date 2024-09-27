Following confirmation that Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull VCARB days are over, Giedo van der Garde has suggested the Aussie become a presenter as he has the personality for it.

Even if the midst of Ricciardo’s lowest periods in Formula 1, the eight-time grand prix winner was also applauded for his positive attitude, sense of humour and big smile.

What’s next for Daniel Ricciardo after Red Bull VCARB exit?

But being the most likable chap on the grid wasn’t enough to ensure his future with VCARB announcing on Thursday that he’ll be replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of this season.

Whether he continues with the Red Bull Racing pool of drivers is his decision, PlanetF1.com understands.

For now the Honey Badger is contemplating not only the end of his Formula 1 career but what comes next, and if that involves racing.

Speaking to the media at the Singapore Grand Prix as rumours that it was to be his final race grew in volume, he was asked if racing competitively needed to be at the centre of his focus going forward.

He replied: “It’s hard, even talking about just being in the sport and maybe fighting for a 10th place every now and then.

“It’s maybe the same with doing another series — and no disrespect to other series, but because I’ve been there and experienced the highest of the highs, will I get true fulfillment doing something else? [There’s] no guarantee I’ll be good as something else.

“So is that gonna actually scratch the itch and give me what I want?

“I don’t know. I’ll probably say ‘no’ more than ‘yes,’ but these are things I’ll think about if I’m not in this position.”

Former F1 driver van der Garde reckons the 35-year-old should give some serious thought to taking up a television presenter role.

“If he really wants to keep racing, I know a lot [of drivers] are going to do Endurance,” the former Caterham driver told De Race Show.

“That guy should just start making television because he is a personality. I also think he will do very well.”

One racing series Ricciardo has ruled out joining is IndyCar, admitting it “still scares me.

“I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple of years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but I don’t know.

“I know I’m still a competitor. I know I still have a lot of fire in me, but maybe that itch is scratched doing something else.”

He could, however, try his hand at NASCAR having raced the number ‘3’ in Formula 1 in honour of Dale Earnhardt.

“There’s things I would like to try and experience,” Ricciardo told Tourism Western Australia.

“I don’t know, let’s say on a competitive level, I grew up a fan of NASCAR. I’d like to drive a NASCAR. I’d love to drive around Daytona, for example.

“But would I like to compete? Yes and no. But I also know that it’s not what I grew up doing, and I’ll probably get smoked so like, I don’t know if I need that!”

