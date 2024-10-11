Daniel Ricciardo’s new social media post reveals message to Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo’s “BTS” photographs from his final F1 weekend revealed his last helmet swap as an F1 driver, and it was with fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.

After months of speculation and a weekend of rampant rumours, the Singapore Grand Prix was Ricciardo’s last as a VCARB driver as the team announced days later he had been replaced by Liam Lawson for the final races of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo posted an array of ‘BTS’ photographs on social media

While Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have spoken extensively about the decision to drop him, talking about the “bigger picture”, the eight-time Grand Prix winner has been largely silent after his initial message on social media.

In that he wrote of a “wild and wonderful and been a journey” that had its “highs and lows”, but he continued, “it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.”

Ricciardo has now revealed a bit more about his final weekend on the grid through a series of photographs posted on Instagram, one revealing his final helmet swap.

That rather fittingly was with his compatriot Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo even writing a message on the helmet he gave the McLaren driver.

“Oscar, keep flying mate, doing your good thing. To many more wins :)” it read.

The post included an array of photographs of the VCARB team, Ricciardo larking around and even one of Lando Norris.

The post was liked by Piastri and also Max Verstappen while former F1 driver David Coulthard responded: “Don’t mind me… just cutting onions…”

Ricciardo’s message to Piastri wasn’t the only poignant message to a rival driver with F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson revealing the Honey Badger also had a few words for Lawson.

The Kiwi is the driver who is replacing Ricciardo from the United States Grand Prix onwards with an eye to securing a spot on the 2025 grid with either VCARB or Red Bull.

Clarkson revealed: “After the race in Singapore, he [Ricciardo] knew it was his last race, yet he still went up to Liam Lawson after the race and said, ‘Good luck. You only get one crack at Formula 1, make the most of it.’

“Almost brings a tear to the eye when you hear things like that.”

Ricciardo has yet to reveal his next step in life, whether that will be racing for another series, hanging up his gloves for good or even becoming a TV pundit.

He does already have one offer as Supercars chief executive Shane Howard is keen to bring him home to Australia.

“I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms, absolutely,” Supercars chief Howard told News Corp. “Would we like to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 per cent.

“At an appropriate time we would reach out to Daniel and his management. Obviously he has got a lot going on and we respect that.”

