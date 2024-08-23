Another big name turns down Audi F1 project after Carlos Sainz snub

Audi would be set for disappointment if they approached Daniel Ricciardo, as he is not interested in any projects outside of the Red Bull family.

Red Bull gave Ricciardo a timely F1 lifeline after his disappointing McLaren stint, bringing him back into the fold as a reserve driver, with a seat at their second team coming up mid-season as the decision was made to swap Ricciardo in for the struggling Nyck de Vries.

Audi F1 blow with Daniel Ricciardo not looking outside Red Bull

Ricciardo is facing fresh career uncertainty though, with an inconsistent F1 2024 campaign contributing to him not yet having a deal in place for F1 2025.

There remains the prospect that he could replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, or end up without a seat at all, now that Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko confirmed Liam Lawson will “definitely” race with one of the Red Bull teams in F1 2025.

Should Ricciardo or Perez be replaced, then German publication Auto Motor und Sport claimed both drivers could end up on the Audi shortlist, with Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate yet to be determined for F1 2025 and beyond into the Audi era from F1 2026. Carlos Sainz – formerly considered a leading contender for that second Audi seat – instead signed with Williams.

But, it appears Ricciardo would have zero interest in such a move, as his mindset is very much Red Bull family or nothing.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com if his focus for staying on the grid is only on the Red Bull family, Ricciardo replied: “It’s just there. I’m most happy being back here.

“Speaking of performance, it’s nice not looking elsewhere or having maybe other little distractions, because I can just focus on this.

“It’s an all-in approach, but I think that approach will also get the most out of me. And if that is still not enough, then c’est la vie.

“I think that intensifies it, but also simplifies it, so I think it’s the best approach. It’s not coming from a stubborn place, but I don’t really want to be anywhere else either.

“I’m not going to say everyone’s calling me [saying]: ‘Hey, well if this doesn’t work, we’ve got something for you.’

“But I think also I’ve been quite open about not wanting to… I’ve obviously done a bit of jumping around the last few years and that, in itself, can be tiring.

“I feel like I’ve worked my way back to this place and also Red Bull has given me the opportunity to be back here, so it’s not something I just want to dismiss and say: ‘OK, well, what’s next?’

“There is no next thing for me. This is it.

“I’m appreciative of what they’ve been able to give me now and I really just want to try and make it work with them.”

Ricciardo has scored 12 points to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s 22 so far in F1 2024, their combined tally of 34 placing VCARB P6 in the Constructors’ Championship.

