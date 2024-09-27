The world of Formula 1 continues to come to terms with the huge news that Daniel Ricciardo is out the door with immediate effect.

But this is not the only major story which appears in your Friday F1 news round-up, with a huge bombshell coming from the Andretti camp regarding Michael Andretti’s ownership. Let’s get to it!

Daniel Ricciardo ‘broken’ and ‘not in a happy place’

That assessment comes from former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, who sees Ricciardo’s exit from VCARB and Formula 1 as a positive for the eight-time grand prix winner with the suffering over.

As for what comes next, Steiner advises Ricciardo to “retire” to his ranch and see what opportunities arise.

F1 pundit sees it as game over for Daniel Ricciardo

Ahead of his exit confirmation, Ricciardo had spoken openly with the media in Singapore, questioning his purpose for being on the F1 grid if his dream return to the Red Bull senior team was off.

And with Ricciardo shown the exit from junior outfit VCARB, Sky F1’s Craig Slater understands the ‘Honey Badger’ is “finished” as a driver.

Michael Andretti reportedly relinquishes Andretti Global stake

The union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac continue on their crusade to join the Formula 1 grid, but it seems that they will do so going forward without Michael Andretti as an owner.

However, the ex-McLaren driver appears set to stay on in an alternate capacity.

Daniel Ricciardo was aware Red Bull axe coming

Ricciardo went into the Singapore Grand Prix surrounded by intense speculation that it would be his last race, but with no official confirmation, that only arriving on the Thursday after the race.

Fans online did not take too kindly to Ricciardo not receiving a proper send-off, but Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has said that while the outside world did not know it was Ricciardo’s last race due to various factors, Ricciardo knew in advance.

Mick Schumacher drops out of Audi F1 2025 contention

Nico Hulkenberg is already signed up for the final Sauber season and Audi era which begins in F1 2026, but his team-mate has yet to be decided.

One of the drivers linked was ex-Haas driver Mick Schumacher, someone who knows the new Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto well, having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy when Binotto was team boss at the Scuderia. However, Binotto has reportedly decided against a reunion with the German racer.

