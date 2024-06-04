The BBC’s Andrew Benson claims there is “absolutely nothing” Yuki Tsunoda can do to grab a Red Bull seat while his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is being “protected” by Christian Horner in the Red Bull “power” struggle.

Red Bull are, although consistently denied by the team, said to be in strife after February’s investigation into team boss Horner’s behaviour ignited a ‘power struggle’ between the Briton and Helmut Marko.

Is the Red Bull ‘power struggle’ impacting RB line-up?

While the charges against Horner were dismissed by Red Bull’s parent company in Austria, there was a second investigation – albeit a brief one – into Marko’s part in all of that as alleged Horner texts were released to the media.

Nothing came from either investigation, Horner continuing in his role as team boss and Marko as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, but there is reportedly still a sense of lingering tension.

And Yuki Tsunoda could be the innocent victim in all of this.

Although the Japanese driver has been junior team RB’s star driver in the first quarter of this season, outqualifying Ricciardo and outscoring him by 19 points to five, Ricciardo has Horner’s “protection” in the midst of a power struggle.

So while Tsunoda and reserve driver Liam Lawson would be Marko’s favourite line-up for next season, under Horner’s leadership it’s likely to be Ricciardo and Lawson.

“The impression from the outside is that there is absolutely nothing Tsunoda can do to be considered for a seat at Red Bull – the bosses simply do not rate him highly enough,” Benson said in a Q&A.

“As for his performance at RB, yes, he is beating Daniel Ricciardo regularly and has put in some impressive drives this year. But this is raising more questions about Ricciardo than it is changing minds at Red Bull about Tsunoda.

“At the moment, though, Ricciardo is protected by team principal Christian Horner, sources say, and is safe for now from being replaced by reserve Liam Lawson.

“Motorsport adviser Helmut Marko, who would probably like to promote Lawson, has lost power and influence in the internal civil war at Red Bull that was laid bare by the allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour made against Horner by a female employee, which Horner denies, and which an internal investigation dismissed.

“It is not hard to imagine a Lawson and Ricciardo line-up at RB in 2025, though, if Horner does not shift his stance and Tsunoda moves elsewhere.”

As such Tsunoda, who recently named-dropped Aston Martin who will run Honda power in 2026, is looking at his options.

“This is why Tsunoda is looking outside Red Bull for job opportunities, even though he owes his seat in F1 to Honda, their engine partner,” said Benson.

“Ironically, he cannot get a seat at Aston Martin, which will be Honda’s works team from 2026, because Fernando Alonso has just signed a new contract there and Lance Stroll is the son of the owner and is not going anywhere.

“So, Tsunoda is looking at places such as Williams, Haas and Alpine, and it seems he has a decent chance of landing one of those seats in this summer’s driver musical chairs.”

