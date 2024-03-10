While Daniel Ricciardo admits it has been a rough start to the F1 2024 campaign, he stressed the situation can quickly turn around and it is “quite clear” how that can be engineered.

Ricciardo has entered his first scheduled full Formula 1 campaign since returning to the Red Bull fold, knowing there is a potential opening with the senior team for 2025 should he impress. In that respect though, he is going to need to up his game.

Daniel Ricciardo stresses fortunes can soon turn

Ricciardo, compared to RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, is seen as the driver with a far greater chance of securing a 2025 Red Bull seat, though Tsunoda has made the stronger start to F1 2024, outqualifying Ricciardo in the opening rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, while team orders were at play in Ricciardo finishing the Bahrain GP ahead of Tsunoda.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a fresh worrying outing for Ricciardo, who from P14 on the grid finished down in P16, that including a late unforced spin out of Turn 1.

Ricciardo though is adamant that he and RB know what needs to change for him to return to form ahead of his home race next up, the Australian Grand Prix, as he urged it is still early days in the season and his Red Bull 2025 audition.

“Tough weekend,” he admitted to the Formula 1 website. “I think the only thing that’s probably keeping me a little bit optimistic now is we did find a few things, so that’s positive.

“Because I’ve driven a long time, I know when things don’t feel quite right, but on the one hand, it’s nice to find a few things, but on another, it meant that it was a pretty painful weekend, so that’s obviously frustrating.

“The race was tough. I think coming into it we knew it would be tough, then we had a slow pit stop and then a few laps from the end I ate a bit too much kerb in Turn 1 and had a spin, that kind of summed up the weekend.

“But we’ve got a week off now, so Melbourne will be better. I know we’ll fix it and have an even playing field and a strong showing.

“It feels like it’s been a pretty slow start to the year. But it’s been two races. I know how quickly this thing can turn around.

“As I said, there’s not too much head scratching now. It was just a frustrating weekend. But it’s not that we don’t have answers. I think it’s quite clear.

“So we’ve just got to polish her up and make sure it’s good to go for Melbourne.”

Sergio Perez is fighting to keep his Red Bull seat for 2025 and, in contrast to Ricciardo, has made the ideal start to his audition with a pair of P2 finishes.

