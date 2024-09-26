Daniel Ricciardo took to social media after the rumours of his immediate exit from Red Bull junior team VCARB were made official.

Ricciardo returned to the F1 grid partway through 2023 with the Red Bull second team, but going into the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, speculation was rife that this would be his final race. Said rumours have now been made reality.

Daniel Ricciardo posts ‘thank you’ statement with exit confirmed

On the Thursday following the Singapore Grand Prix, confirmation emerged that Ricciardo had indeed been dropped from the VCARB line-up with immediate effect, as Liam Lawson comes in to complete the F1 2024 campaign alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Taking to social media to address the situation, Ricciardo wrote: “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

“Until the next adventure.”

PlanetF1.com understands that the door has been kept open for Ricciardo to remain in the Red Bull Racing pool, though he remains undecided.

Where did it all go wrong for eight-time F1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo?

VCARB team boss Laurent Mekies stated his gratitude to Ricciardo, describing him as a “true gentleman” throughout their time together at the team, Mekies having taken over as principal at the start of the 2024 season.

“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us,” said Mekies.

“He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile.

“He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.”

Ricciardo had scored 12 points to Tsunoda’s 22 this season, VCARB sat P7 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with their total of 34 putting them three points ahead of Haas a position behind.

