Daniel Ricciardo continues to feature prominently in the F1 headlines after his VCARB departure. But, is his Red Bull association over?

A potential new position within the Red Bull fold has emerged for Ricciardo, while Sergio Perez had a unique response to claims that his retirement announcement is looming. All this and more, so let’s get to it!

Daniel Ricciardo to become Red Bull ambassador?

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix proved to be Ricciardo’s final race with VCARB and perhaps his 257th and last grand prix start, but is there still a part to play at Red Bull for Ricciardo?

PlanetF1.com revealed this week that Red Bull has left the door ajar for Ricciardo to remain within the Red Bull fold, that his decision to make, and Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that they are “interested” in extending their association with Ricciardo.

Sergio Perez not leaving

With Ricciardo relieved of his driving duties, fresh speculation has emerged over the future of Sergio Perez in the main Red Bull team. Rumour has it he will announce his retirement at his upcoming home race, the Mexican Grand Prix.

However, Perez used a clip from the film The Wolf of Wall Street in response to said retirement talk, sharing one simple message: “I’m not leaving.”

Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull demo run goes up in smoke

VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda – who will find Liam Lawson rather than Ricciardo on the other side of the garage from Austin – got behind the wheel of Red Bull’s 2012 double-title winning RB8 during this F1 2024 autumn break, entertaining the crowd in Taiwan during a promotional event.

However, his donuts display ended early as smoke and flames began emerging from the V8-powered Red Bull challenger.

Guenther Steiner takes aim at ‘non-existent’ Lance Stroll

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is now into his eighth Formula 1 season, one of anonymity in the opinion of former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

“He was never young, he will never be old. He will just be there.”

Red Bull RB20 upgrade deemed not enough to catch McLaren

Having seen McLaren tip the title odds in their favour, Red Bull are expected to bring an upgraded RB20 to the United States Grand Prix, as Lando Norris looks to trigger a McLaren title double as he continues his pursuit of Max Verstappen, reducing the Red Bull racer’s Championship lead to 52 points via his dominant Singapore win.

However, ex-F1 driver Christijan Albers does not believe a Red Bull upgrade can make them faster than McLaren.

