With Daniel Ricciardo having known ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it would be his last race with VCARB in 2024, FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson revealed that he still took the time to wish replacement Liam Lawson ‘good luck’ for the rest of the year.

Ricciardo hinted in his post-race media rounds that the Singapore Grand Prix may have been his last race with Red Bull’s sister team, and perhaps in Formula 1, but that did not stop him from wishing the driver to take his place the best moving forward.

Daniel Ricciardo ‘good luck’ message to Liam Lawson revealed in Singapore

Lawson will have the chance to impress in the final six races of 2024, and admitted himself to the Singapore Grand Prix weekend having been “definitely not enjoyable” while having been aware of the imminent driver change.

Ricciardo was given a guard of honour by his VCARB team after the race, with the team confirming several days later that the Red Bull reserve would be taking his place.

But while the reaction to the 35-year-old losing his drive in Formula 1 has been much talked-about, Clarkson said the man himself took the time to offer his replacement words of encouragement for when he takes over the cockpit at the next round in Austin.

Clarkson revealed on the F1 Nation podcast: “After the race in Singapore, he knew it was his last race, yet he still went up to Liam Lawson after the race and said, ‘Good luck. You only get one crack at Formula 1, make the most of it.’

“Almost brings a tear to the eye when you hear things like that. And we had Christian Horner on the show last week, and one of the things he said is that Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, wanted Daniel out of the car from Spain.

“So I’ve re-evaluated what Daniel’s done since Spain, knowing the added pressure that he had on him – and to think that he went straight out and finished ninth in Austria, with all that added pressure, just shows that there was a steeliness behind the smile.

“Wonderful character but, my goodness, he wanted it as well. A competitive human being who was going to go out fighting.”

Ricciardo could make an immediate re-appearance in the F1 paddock when racing returns at the US Grand Prix next weekend, with an open invitation sent by Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein.

