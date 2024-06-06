Daniel Ricciardo addresses Red Bull snub with ‘not awesome enough’ admission

Overlooked by Red Bull for F1 2025 and beyond, Daniel Ricciardo admits that his season has not been up to the level he wants.

Sergio Perez may have had a rough time of things over the past couple of rounds, but received a huge boost heading into the Canadian Grand Prix as Red Bull confirmed that he had signed a new multi-year contract, keeping him with the team until the end of 2026.

Daniel Ricciardo not surprised by Sergio Perez Red Bull deal

Heading into the F1 2024 campaign, Ricciardo was seen as a major threat to Perez’s position at Red Bull, having returned to the fold last year initially as a reserve driver, before being sent to their junior team mid-season as a replacement for Nyck de Vries.

But, with Ricciardo struggling to impress so far in F1 2024, scoring just five points to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s 19, it has not come as much of a surprise to Ricciardo that Red Bull opted to continue with Perez as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

And while Ricciardo has not given up on his “goal” of returning to the main Red Bull team at some stage, he admits that his season “hasn’t been spectacular”.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Ricciardo told Sky F1 in regards to Perez’s new Red Bull deal.

“I don’t think it changes anything for me. Obviously, my goal, at some point, I’d love to be back there [at Red Bull]. But I also know that my season hasn’t been spectacular. I had a spectacular moment I think in Miami, but otherwise, I’ve been a bit up and down.

“And look, I’ve been doing this long enough, I know myself that I want to be doing better.

“I think already after the first few races, I was just very focused on trying to do the most I can here. And through that, then I’ll have maybe the most control over my future.

“So up until now, yeah, I haven’t probably been awesome enough, but equally, I am happy being here and just being back in the Red Bull family.

“So we’ll keep charging forward and yeah, I don’t think now it means it will never happen. But we’ll see.”

Ricciardo’s focus now shifts to ensuring that he keeps his place at RB for F1 2025. His prospects look good, with CEO Peter Bayer having confirmed that the team are “very happy” with the pairing of Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

“I think we’re very happy with both of our drivers,” he said.

“Honestly, we’re not wasting time with discussing ‘ifs’ and ‘whens.’ We have a very strong lineup. We have a great reserve driver [Liam Lawson]. We have great talent coming through F2, F3.”

Ricciardo will be hoping for an improved showing at the Canadian Grand Prix, a race which he won back in 2014.

