Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull ‘ultimatum’ fears addressed with F1 future uncertain

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he has received no “ultimatum” from Red Bull after Helmut Marko indicated that he could “soon” be replaced by Liam Lawson at the RB junior team.

Ricciardo, 34, has largely struggled since returning to F1 with RB (then AlphaTauri) in F1 2023, scoring points just twice in 17 grand prix appearances.

Liam Lawson to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB?

After team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was confirmed as an RB driver for F1 2025 earlier this month, the fight for the second seat is likely to be between Ricciardo and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who impressed in a five-race stint while deputising for an injured Ricciardo last year.

Long-serving Red Bull adviser Marko let slip earlier this year that a clause in Lawson’s contract will allow the 22-year-old to walk away from Red Bull entirely if he is not promoted to a permanent seat for F1 2025.

And speaking to Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung this week, Marko revealed that RB “will have to” promote Lawson in the near future on the command of Red Bull shareholders, who are keen to see the Faenza-based outfit return to its roots as a team to train young drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo under mounting pressure

Marko said: “The shareholders have made it clear that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly.

“The goal was that [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Sergio Perez [who recently signed a new two-year contract], so that plan is no longer valid.

“We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Ricciardo revealed he has received no ultimatum from the Red Bull hierarchy with Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies, team principals of Red Bull Racing and RB respectively, both supportive of him during a difficult F1 2024 season.

Yet having scored race points on just one occasion this year – in addition to a fourth-place finish in the Miami sprint race – the Australian acknowledged that he is unlikely to be retained if his performances do not improve.

Asked if he has had an indication that his seat is in jeopardy, he said: “No, I haven’t heard anything.

“There hasn’t been any pressure, ultimatum, nothing like that.

“But I’ve also been in the sport a long time and I know if I’m getting my arse kicked every weekend, at some point someone will be like: ‘Hey mate, step it up otherwise…’

“I haven’t had that, but I’m aware that having a good race every so often isn’t good enough and also not where I want to be. I don’t want to have an odd high and then a bunch of lows.

“I think I’ve had good support from obviously Christian, from Laurent, from everyone.

“They’re doing what they can obviously, but then at some point I’m the one in the car and I’ve got to push that throttle a bit harder.”

After a dramatic start to silly season – triggered by Lewis Hamilton’s announcement in February that he will leave Mercedes for Ferrari for F1 2025 – the driver market has shown signs of settling down over recent weeks.

Two developments occurred on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring as it was confirmed that Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll will remain with Alpine and Aston Martin respectively, leaving just seven unconfirmed seats on the F1 2025 grid.

Ricciardo has insisted that he is not afraid of being left without a seat, remarking that “what will be will be.”

Asked if he fears that a final decision from RB will be communicated too late for him to find another drive for next season, Ricciardo said: “No, no.

“I don’t want to be casual about it, because obviously I care a lot, but I don’t know.

“Maybe I’m at a point where it’s just like what will be will be. And I’m just going to put everything I can on the table from an effort and performance [perspective].

“And if that is good enough to secure me a seat, great. If not, then OK. I did everything I could, but…

“I think in terms of the musical chairs stuff, if I get focused on that then I’m [in trouble].I need to put all my attention here. Simple as that.”

