Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How much is F1’s ‘Honey Badger’ worth?

Daniel Ricciardo was one of Formula 1’s highest paid drivers before the end of his time with McLaren, but his net worth has been widely reported to be around $50million as of 2023.

The Honey Badger is one of the sport’s most popular figures, and will have seen his net worth grow substantially after the early end of his contract with McLaren in 2022 saw the final year of his deal paid off early, with his salary reported to be $15million with the team.

While Ricciardo was clearly disappointed to have been left without a drive at the start of 2023, the direct cash injection as a result of McLaren’s deal with him ending early will have softened the blow somewhat.

Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How the Aussie makes money on and off the track

Ricciardo took on a reserve role with Red Bull at the start of 2023, highly likely to be on a salary less than what he has become accustomed to in recent years, without a full-time place on the grid.

This involved him mostly carrying out simulator work and marketing duties with Red Bull, alongside acting as official reserve driver at selected races in the 2023 season.

But the abrupt dismissal of Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, prompted in part by Ricciardo’s sterling performance in a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone in July, saw him back on the grid in time for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Whether or not this brings a salary increase with it is unknown, but the Honey Badger would much rather be on the track than off it, we know that much.

Away from the circuit, Ricciardo has been expanding his business portfolio into other areas – launching the DR3 wine in association with St Hugo Wines, with waiting lists in place to buy a bottle.

He also launched his own clothing line in 2023, named after the greeting with which he is well-known to use around the world: “Enchanté”.

He had a cameo role in the advert launching the first range, with high-profile TV star Kristen Bell taking the lead role.

Daniel Ricciardo sponsors

Ricciardo’s income will no doubt be supplemented by his sponsors, with his official website listing St Hugo Wines, OKX, Optus, EA Sports, GoPro, Beats, Thorne and charity partner Save The Children as his personal sponsors.

