Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he’s found greater peace and balance in his life since retiring from Formula 1 last season.

The Australian was a popular figure on the F1 grid but has largely faded from view since stepping out of the cockpit midway through the F1 2024 season.

Daniel Ricciardo makes ‘peace and balance’ admission in F1 retirement

The Australian’s racing career came to an abrupt end following last season’s Singapore Grand Prix when he was replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

He’d been overlooked for a mid-year promotion to the senior Red Bull team as Sergio Perez struck trouble, drawing his place in the squad’s broader programme into question.

With Lawson waiting in the wings, the decision was made to afford the Kiwi the chance to see out the F1 2024 season after impressing while cameoing for the injured Ricciardo in 2023.

Ricciardo has since kept a low profile aside from a number of endorsement spots for his motorsport-inspired fashion brand Enchante. He also plugged a gambling platform and, more recently, was spotted at a kart track supporting his Daniel Ricciardo Series.

The 36-year-old has, however, offered some insight into life beyond F1 courtesy of a brief interview with Men’s Fitness.

“I definitely enjoy my own company more now. I think the meditation has helped, and I feel like I’ve definitely found a little more peace and balance with everything in my life,” Ricciardo said.

“I’m able to give more of myself to others around me and show up more.”

Since Singapore, Ricciardo has spent time at home in Western Australia, but was also spotted at Wimbledon and playing padel with Oscar Piastri and George Russell, his travel at a far less hectic pace than it was, which has its benefits.

“I used to get sick a lot, especially with the travel. I think just being more consistent with supplements and sleep has helped a lot,” he confessed.

Though his professional racing career looks to have come to a close, Ricciardo has remained active and revealed he continues to train – without the pressure of having to watch his physique and weight.

“We had such parameters to stay within,” he said of life as an F1 driver. “We had to watch the calories, we had to watch our weight. Now I’m just training for me and for my wellbeing.

“It’s nice to be able to have a few more calories and lift some weights. If I feel like going for a run, I go for a run. If I feel like going to the gym, I go.

“It feels really good to lift again,” he added. “It’s like slow and steady gains, but I feel healthy. I feel strong. And I think if I can do something each day, that’s kind of a little win.”

Old habits die hard, and he continues to be mindful of his diet though again, not as strictly as he once did. He’s even learned to cook.

“I’m still like a one out of ten,” he admitted. “But just cooking my own meals and knowing where the food comes from, it feels good.”

Ricciardo amassed a total of eight grand prix wins across his 257 grands prix, a tally matched by countryman Oscar Piastri with his victory in Belgium last weekend.

