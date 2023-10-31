Daniel Ricciardo addresses the Sergio Perez rumours that won’t go away

Daniel Ricciardo has shown his support for Sergio Perez after more rumours emerged over the weekend that he is facing the Red Bull axe.

Should Red Bull decide to part ways with Perez, Ricciardo seems like the most natural choice to replace him but despite being the heir to throne, the Australian has thrown his support behind the Mexican driver.

Ricciardo suggested that he would not want any driver to be in Perez’s situation, which is one “surrounded by negativity.”

Daniel Ricciardo supports under fire Sergio Perez

The Australian has more reason to be sympathetic than most to Perez’s plight. Having spent an unsatisfactory year and a half at McLaren, rumours began to swirl midway through last season that the Woking higher ups were considering a change.

Those rumours proved to be true with McLaren paying £8.5 million to Ricciardo in order to terminate his contract with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri coming in as his replacement.

Ricciardo has certainly landed on his feet, graduating from a reserve Red Bull role to the AlphaTauri seat and now seemingly the frontrunner for the Red Bull drive should Perez miss out.

But despite having plenty to gain, Ricciardo has wished no ill will on his fellow competitor and said such scrutiny was part of the sport.

“This is the world of sport and competition,” Ricciardo said. “That’s what we signed up for. You can’t let everything that happens get to you.

“Apart from that, we’re all human, we all have emotions and feelings. You’d never want anyone to find themselves in [Perez’s] situation, surrounded by negativity.”

As for his own outlook, Ricciardo commented that it may be “egotistical” but insisted he does not follow any of the rumours circulating in the press or on social media.

“It can be hard to see the positive,” he said,

“I don’t follow rumours. Maybe that’s egotistical, but I’ve got my work cut out for me… I’ve had a crazy year? I don’t really think about it but I know how this sport works.

“You have to prove yourself on the track. The best way to put rumours to rest is on the track.”

While Perez had a race to forget in Mexico, Ricciardo had one to remember with a P7 earning him his first points for his new team.

