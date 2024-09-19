Red Bull VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out the possibility that the Singapore Grand Prix could be the last race of his F1 career amid rumours that he could be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Having tied Yuki Tsunoda to a new contract in June, VCARB are set to imminently decide on the Japanese driver’s team-mate for F1 2025 with Ricciardo and Lawson in contention for the second seat.

Daniel Ricciardo quizzed on F1 future amid Liam Lawson replacement rumours

Helmut Marko, the long-serving Red Bull adviser, confirmed at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix that a decision will be communicated ahead of next month’s United States Grand Prix.

Having impressed in a five-race cameo while standing in for the injured Ricciardo in mid-2023, PlanetF1.com understands that a clause in Lawson’s contract will allow him to cut ties with Red Bull entirely if he is not promoted to a permanent seat for F1 2025.

Red Bull’s option to promote Lawson is believed to expire this month, with Marko recently claiming that the 22-year-old New Zealander “will definitely be in one of our cars next year.”

Widespread rumours this week have indicated that Lawson could even replace Ricciardo in time for the United States GP, with Marko previously voicing his enthusiasm for Lawson to race in some grands prix in F1 2024.

Facing the media on Thursday in Singapore, Ricciardo confirmed that he expecting a decision related to F1 2025 – and believes that he will remain with VCARB for the rest of the current season.

He said: “Let’s say my first expectation is about next year, so that’s where I’m at at the moment.

“Obviously, I can’t give too many details, but in terms of contract our dates pretty much come into this window now, so basically I do expect a yes or a no for ’25.

“I’m aware of some some talk and speculation about the rest of the season but that, for me, at the moment, I’m unaware of.

“The decision, I expect is for next year, but obviously crazy things have happened in the sport.

“I’m also not going to stand here too boastful and confident [about staying put for the rest of 2024].

“I believe I will be, but let’s obviously see.”

Asked directly if Singapore could prove to be his final F1 appearance, he replied: “I don’t think so, but I also don’t want to stand here and be the lawyer.

“Look, I would say no, but also we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways.

“I don’t want to also be like: ‘Oh no. 100 per cent [safe], I’ll bet all my house on it.’

“I’ve been around too long.”

The fresh uncertainty surrounding Ricciardo’s immediate future comes after Red Bull confirmed during the summer break that he and Sergio Perez would remain in place entering the second half of F1 2024.

Asked what has changed since that announcement, he responded: “Honestly, nothing’s changed.

“I think some of the noise around has changed, saying: ‘Will I even see out the season?’

“But after the August break selection period, then it was just: ‘OK, contract is this so we’re going to basically make the decision for next season after Singapore.’

“I’m aware of the other stuff that’s going around, so that’s why I’ve semi-addressed that, but from my understanding, it’s all for ’25.”

