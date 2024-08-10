The Formula 1 future of Daniel Ricciardo continues to serve as a major talking point as we pool together the latest headlines.

Ricciardo was in no mood to be “diplomatic” and expressed a desire to be Max Verstappen’s team-mate again, but with his future at VCARB not yet secure, the decision of Ricciardo or Liam Lawson has been teased as “obvious” by an Audi F1 hopeful. All this and more to come.

Daniel Ricciardo wants last Red Bull shot alongside Max Verstappen

Ricciardo re-emerged as a contender to replace the struggling Sergio Perez going into the summer break, but with Red Bull retaining faith in the Mexican, what does the future hold for Ricciardo?

The Aussie did not opt for the “diplomatic answer”, expressing his desire for another shot alongside Verstappen at Red Bull.

Liam Lawson over Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB ‘obvious’ call

However, with Ricciardo yet to nail down his spot at Red Bull junior team VCARB for next season, the signs are potentially ominous.

And current Formula 2 title contender and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto – reportedly a Sauber/Audi F1 2025 seat contender – believes the “obvious” decision for VCARB is to place Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson in Ricciardo’s seat next year.

How Max Verstappen effect saw Red Bull sponsorship deal hijacked

Verstappen serves as an ambassador for Heineken’s ‘0.0’ arm, but the firm would detail how a rival so nearly snatched access to Verstappen through a Red Bull deal.

Ripping up their internal policy on sponsorship, Heineken moved fast and sealed the deal.

Carlos Sainz to Williams ‘something he knows we don’t’ verdict

Carlos Sainz put an end to the longest-running F1 2024 driver market saga by selecting Williams as his new home from next season and beyond, a move that certainly caught Dutch racer and pundit Tom Coronel by surprise.

Pointing to Williams’ “outdated” facilities, Coronel believes Sainz may “know something we don’t.”

Nico Rosberg shares hilarious ‘Vowles’ Mercedes story

Nico Rosberg and James Vowles were Mercedes colleagues from 2010-16, Rosberg retiring off the back of becoming 2016 World Champion, but one feat he never accomplished was getting strategy chief Vowles to call him by his first name.

That, would lead to an amusing ‘Rosberg’ and ‘Vowles’ running joke between the pair.

