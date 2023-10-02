Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise claim as he tries to rescue faltering F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo said he has no regrets despite suffering some troubling years of late in his Formula 1 career.

The Australian is currently on the sidelines having broken his hand during free practice in Zandvoort in what was another incident that has blighted Ricciardo’s F1 career of late.

Since moving to McLaren from Renault in 2021, the eight-time race winner has found life tough going, finishing 8th in his first McLaren season only to come 11th the next year and lose his seat to Oscar Piastri.

Daniel Ricciardo has no regrets about Formula 1 career choices

Ricciardo is back in more familiar surroundings now having first rejoined Red Bull as a reserve driver before moving across to AlphaTauri to take Nyck de Vries’ seat.

And despite his recent issues, Ricciardo said he had no regret about the choice he made.

“I think it’s probably at that age now as well where I don’t really look back on anything with regret,” he said, as per Speedcafe.com.

“They’re not necessarily losses, they’re lessons learned. And yeah, of course, I would love to have won more in my career, but then maybe winning would have got boring and maybe I would have not appreciated that as much, or whatever.

“I wouldn’t change it. As long as I can continue to, I would say just grow and become better from experience then I’m pretty content.”

Being an F1 driver may look glamorous on the outside but comes with a lot of sacrifices. For a driver like Ricciardo, that meant moving halfway across the world at a young age and away from his family.

He said as he has grown older, he has come to appreciate more what his parents did for him.

“As a kid, you kind of push your parents away and you want to have your independence but then you go through and you’re like alright, now I want to actually spend more time with family,” he suggested.

“You realise the importance they play in your life and, certainly the older I got, the more and more I appreciated my mum and dad, for example, and you realise that the opportunities I have is because of them, ultimately.

“So them being able to share some of my success, them being there in Monaco when I won in 2018, one of the coolest days of my life and one of the greatest achievements, for them to be there and to celebrate that with me I think was really special.

“That made kind of all those days away from them worth it, and all the stress and whatever I put them through when I race every weekend.

“Being able to share that moment and see how, obviously they knew how happy that would make me, but to see how happy it made them, made me feel less guilty about yeah living a pretty selfish life as a competitor, as a sportsman.”

