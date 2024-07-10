Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull future update as notable Silverstone test looms

Daniel Ricciardo was keen to point out “I’m not getting my arse kicked by someone that’s not very fast” in Yuki Tsunoda, as Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson prepares for a potentially important Silverstone test.

Tsunoda already has his future determined for F1 2025, with the Japanese racer re-signed at Red Bull junior team VCARB for next season. However, what lays ahead for his current team-mate Ricciardo is yet to be determined.

Daniel Ricciardo feels F1 2024 criticism ‘blown apart’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Ricciardo was seen as a major contender to return to the main Red Bull team for F1 2025, but currently losing out to Tsunoda in the VCARB intra-team battle, Red Bull opted to retain Sergio Perez under a new multi-year deal.

With 11 points on the board to Tsunoda’s 20, while the qualifying head-to-head reads 9-3 in Tsunoda’s favour, Ricciardo admits his season has not lived up to expectations as he bids to ensure his place on the grid for F1 2025.

Lawson will get behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB20 on Thursday for a Silverstone filming day, as he looks to boost his chances of an F1 2025 drive.

However, Ricciardo feels his situation versus Tsunoda has been somewhat blown out of proportion.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo said: “I mean look, I know my year, sure I’ve had a few little highs, but as a whole, it hasn’t been what was probably expected and what I want for myself.

“So I know when you’re not kicking arse, of course you’re going to receive a little bit of criticism. But sometimes it’s probably blown apart you know.

“I don’t think the gap has ever been…or rarely has it been you know, half a second or something to Yuki.

“I think also he’s been getting a lot of praise, so I’m not getting my arse kicked by someone that’s not very fast. I think everyone acknowledges he’s got very good one-lap pace.

“But yeah, the team-mate battle is obviously one that’s closely watched.”

Pressure mounting on out-of-form Sergio Perez

👉 Martin Brundle gives ‘painful to watch’ verdict as Sergio Perez Red Bull future questioned

👉 Sergio Perez hit with ‘not Red Bull-worthy’ verdict by ex-Red Bull racer

The speculation surrounding Ricciardo took a recent twist, as rather than just focusing on the Aussie’s chances of staying on the grid, the prospect of a Perez/Ricciardo seat swap returned to the conversation.

However, Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko has said Red Bull retain faith in Perez’s ability to “pull himself together” again.

“We expect Sergio to pull himself together again. He has already managed to get out of a form of crisis several times in the past,” Marko told F1-Insider.

“Any other driver would not look good against Max either. Max is in the form of his life and is still getting better.”

Ricciardo has finished in the points in two of his latest four outings, claiming P8 in Canada and P9 in Austria.

Read next: ‘Something is missing’ – Pierre Gasly suggests cause behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull struggles