Only one VCARB driver will ‘probably’ have an F1 career after 2024

Never before have the stakes at Red Bull’s junior team, Visa Cash App RB, been so high with F1 analyst Peter Windsor claiming either Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda’s career will be over when the year is up.

Following on from Nyck de Vries’ axing after the British Grand Prix, Tsunoda had a new team-mate alongside him in the AT04 with former Red Bull race winner Ricciardo called up to replace him.

The Aussie’s comeback was short-lived as he broke his hand in FP1 at the Dutch GP and missed five Grand Prix Sundays until his return at the United States GP.

The stakes are high at VCARB

But having done enough to show his Red Bull bosses he was ready for a full-time comeback, Ricciardo will partner Tsunoda at Visa Cash App RB this upcoming season.

However, only one of them, former Ferrari team manager Windsor reckons, will be on the 2025 F1 grid.

With a Red Bull Racing seat, Sergio Perez’s, or bust at stake, the former F1 team member believes this is the battle to watch this season, made even more exciting with Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

“I’m interested in the Daniel Riccardo-Yuki Tsonoda square-off,” he told the Cameron F1 podcast.

“This is effectively, if Yuki doesn’t blow Daniel away, I’d say his career’s probably gone, and equally if Daniel doesn’t blow Yuki away, his career’s probably gone.

“So there’s a lot riding on those two.”

Ricciardo is trying to revive his career, and the Aussie wants a return to Red Bull Racing, while Tsunoda has options in Red Bull, if they deny Ricciardo, or Aston Martin, who will be powered by Honda come 2026.

But however the rivalry between the two hopefuls plays out, Windsor believes this year’s VCARB will be an improved car compared to last year’s AlphaTauri AT04.

“I think that car will probably be quite good,” he said.

“Not because Christian Horner is playing a larger role with what’s it called? Visa Cash App whatever. He’s bridging towards that other team a little bit.

“But because there’s some good people at AlphaTauri, if we can still call them that, and there’s a lot of technology there that they should be getting. So you know, I can’t imagine that car’s going to be slow so that’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing that squaring off between the two drivers there.”

