McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo became the first driver to hit the barriers over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, bringing out the red flags in second practice.

Ricciardo crashed his McLaren MCL36 with 15 minutes elapsed in the second practice session in Monte Carlo. The Australian driver was uninjured in the incident, which saw him end up buried in the barriers.

Ricciardo had been on a push lap when he lost control of his car going through the Swimming Pool complex.

Picking up understeer through the first part of the section, he hit the barriers on the outside and knocked the left front wheel off. He was powerless to prevent himself from going straight on into the barriers lining the next corner.

Ricciardo confirmed he was okay following the incident, telling his race engineer Tom Stallard he would “explain when he gets back” to the pits.

Stallard moved to reassure Ricciardo, telling him “not to worry” as McLaren “will repair the car”.

The damaged MCL36 has been extricated from the barriers and the session has resumed.

At the time of his crash Ricciardo had yet to set a lap time, which meant he would finish at the bottom of the timesheet for the second practice session. He had finished seventh in the earlier session in what had been a good opening hour for McLaren.