Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has been warned he could face the sack in 2026 if the team do not improve.

Ferrari have been underwhelming so far in the 2025 campaign and are a distant fourth, prompting former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat to pose a warning for next year.

Daniil Kvyat warns of Ferrari ‘changes’ if 2026 is a failure

2026 acts as a fresh start for all 11 teams with sweeping regulation changes being introduced and each will hope they have found more performance than their rivals.

For Ferrari, starting 2026 on the front foot is incredibly important as their wait for a first title since 2008 goes on.

Kvayt said the “true fruits” of their efforts will come in 2026 but if results do not improve then he expected to see some “changes.”

“It’s a huge brand, worldwide and in Italy,” he told F1 Nation. “Because, for example, Red Bull Racing, they came into Formula 1, they just said ‘well, let’s have fun while doing it and win a few Constructors’ Championships.’

“Of course, they also worked really hard, don’t get me wrong. But at Ferrari, it’s a bit more politics involved as well.

“But I think this generation of car has been always tricky for them. They never really had a dominant car except for 2022 actually, where they had the most pole positions.

“But then somehow it just wasn’t clicking anymore. And I think the true fruits of their job will probably be seen next year with very big regulation changes. And then, if it’s still the same situation, probably then it will be some changes.”

Charles Leclerc, who is competing in his seventh season for Ferrari, is looking increasingly frustrated over the situation.

Kvyat said that even if Leclerc puts in an mega lap, it does not get him close to McLaren or Red Bull.

“Even when Charles does an exceptional lap, it just doesn’t seem like it [the pace] is there to put a fight to McLaren and Red Bull.

“So it just feels like there is just not enough grip. Even when the car is in that sweet spot, it seems like that sweet spot is not enough.”

More Ferrari news from PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton makes new Ferrari tweak after $9bn addition

Lewis Hamilton reveals big upcoming concern in second Ferrari season

Leclerc meanwhile said he cannot accept the situation the team is currently in.

“I was saying before the race, it was one of the races where you’ve got to race with the heart and you’ve got to put the elbows out a little bit,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

“I know that when it’s like this, you go very much on the limit, sometimes a little bit over. But when you are starting P11, I mean, as a driver, I just cannot accept the situation we are in.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton makes claim about his fanbase after Ferrari switch