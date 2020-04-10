Daniil Kvyat is a big fan of the “old-school” nature of Zandvoort, and believes the F1 calendar should feature more tracks of the sort.

Circuit Zandvoort, home of the Dutch Grand Prix, is making its return to the sport this season having been absent since 1985.

Many are unsure whether it is appropriate for modern F1 but Kvyat, who won there in his Formula 3 days, is looking forward to it nonetheless.

“I love the circuit. It was great. I think it was probably very cool because it’s so old-fashioned, it was great fun,” he said in an Instagram interview with Pirelli.

“It’s different, you know. We need tracks like this now, really those old-school laps.”

One of the major concerns is that the track won’t provide a huge amount of entertaining wheel to wheel racing or overtaking opportunities. The Toro Rosso driver admits this may be an issue, and is more excited about qualifying there.

“We’ll have to wait and see. In any case, the straights were always quite short. Maybe the DRS will help, I am curious what will be possible,” he added.

“I think they have now adapted a few small things to meet modern safety standards. We will see what it is like in Formula 1. I still think qualifying is going to be really cool.”

