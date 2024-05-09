With his Red Bull Formula 1 involvement over, Adrian Newey has one final project with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the RB17, which has been confirmed for a grand debut.

In the lead up to the Miami Grand Prix, the shock announcement dropped that Newey was finished with Red Bull’s Formula 1 endeavours and would leave entirely after the first quarter of 2025. Before that though, he still has exciting business to attend to in the form of Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar.

Adrian Newey-designed Red Bull RB17 to debut at Goodwood

Announced back in 2022, the RB17 will be a track-specific hypercar which utilises Newey’s world-renowned knowledge of ground effect aerodynamics, designed in conjunction with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Production will begin in 2025, but we will not need to wait until then to see the RB17, as it has been confirmed that it will debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed as the finished product.

The unveiling will take place on July 12, after which it will be on static display in Cathedral Paddock for the remainder of the weekend.

More on the Red Bull RB17

👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

👉 Adrian Newey ‘not happy’ with one RB20 feature as re-development process begins

Red Bull’s presence at Goodwood will stretch far beyond the RB17 reveal, with the team set to celebrate their Formula 1 20th anniversary via a range of cars and drivers to feature in their highly-successful tenure so far, with seven Drivers’ and six Constructors’ titles won.

Team principal Christian Horner and 13-time racer winner David Coulthard, who scored Red Bull’s first F1 podium, will be among those to attend.

“We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Horner.

“The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.

“I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”

Red Bull look set to add two further title triumphs to their collection in F1 2024, Max Verstappen at the head of the Drivers’ Championship as he chases a fourth successive crown, while Red Bull top the Constructors’.

However, McLaren are threatening to complicate what looked like a fresh stroll for Red Bull, after Lando Norris drove the heavily-upgraded MCL38 to victory in Miami.

Read next: Christian Horner sets record straight on Adrian Newey relationship after ‘falling out’ claim