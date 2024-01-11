‘Not to be missed’ – Date set for explosive Guenther Steiner interview

Never one to mince his words, Guenther Steiner will be speaking live at the upcoming Autosport International Show, just days after his shocking and silent Haas exit.

Haas certainly made headlines on January 10, with the news that technical director Simone Resta had left serving to be merely the warm-up for a greater shock to come.

Just a few hours later, it was revealed that Steiner, who built all the foundations needed for Haas to join the F1 grid and served as their team principal from day one, had also headed for the exit.

Guenther Steiner still attending ‘not to be missed’ interview

In light of this stunning news, it became unclear whether Steiner would still be speaking live at the Autosport International Show on Saturday, January 13 as scheduled, but this one has just become must-see as Steiner will be there, armed with a live microphone as he speaks to Sky F1 commentator David Croft.

With the team statement from Haas having featured no comment from Steiner, Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle saying this is a clear indication of “friction”, Steiner breaking his silence on the Autosport Live Stage is something ‘not to be missed’.

And PlanetF1.com will keep you up to date with all the latest developments, with our very own Sam Cooper in attendance.

While Steiner’s take on this shock news is yet to come, team owner Gene Haas did offer his view on the situation, hinting that an engineer mentality at the “heart” of the team management going forward was the main motive for Steiner’s departure.

In order to achieve that, Ayao Komatsu, a part of Haas since their debut in 2016, has been promoted from trackside engineering director to team principal.

“I’d like to start by extending my thanks to Guenther Steiner for all his hard work over the past decade and I wish him well for the future,” said Gene Haas.

“Moving forward as an organisation it was clear we need to improve our on-track performances. In appointing Ayao Komatsu as team principal we fundamentally have engineering at the heart of our management.

“We have had some successes, but we need to be consistent in delivering results that help us reach our wider goals as an organisation. We need to be efficient with the resources we have but improving our design and engineering capability is key to our success as a team.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ayao and fundamentally ensuring that we maximise our potential – this truly reflects my desire to compete properly in Formula 1.”

