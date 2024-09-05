David Coulthard believes Williams reached the point of deciding “anything is better than Logan” Sargeant, but with the snub of Mick Schumacher causing a stir, argued Williams were always going to turn to their academy.

The Dutch Grand Prix proved to be the final Williams race for Sargeant, the American racer axed in-season with a fresh heavy crash during practice at Zandvoort doing his cause to see out F1 2024 no favours. But, with Carlos Sainz not arriving until F1 2025, that left Williams with the task of finding a Sargeant replacement to see out the season.

Williams academy ‘always’ the route over Mick Schumacher

Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson quickly emerged as options, though neither got the nod with Williams turning to their Driver Academy star Franco Colapinto, calling the Argentine racer up from Formula 2 in time for the Italian Grand Prix.

And former Williams driver Coulthard, a 13-time race winner in F1, felt it was always the case that Williams would snub a driver like Schumacher in favour of one of their proteges.

After Channel 4 F1 presenter Steve Jones asked Coulthard: “Was it the case of anyone but Logan Sargeant?” Coulthard replied: “Sadly for Logan, I think that pretty much was the case.

“And finding a driver that you know, that you’ve got some data on, and is available right now, was always going to lead them to look at the Williams Driver Academy.”

Coulthard did not deny that Schumacher would have proven to be a driver that Williams could drop in “and he would flick the switch and deliver”, but felt the team wanted to cast an eye to the future after deciding “anything is better than Logan”.

Williams team boss James Vowles caused a stir at Monza when addressing their decision to overlook Schumacher.

“I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he would have just been good,” the Williams boss rather bluntly said.

He later apologised to Schumacher, whose mother Corinna – as per respected F1 reporter Chris Medland – confronted Vowles in the Monza paddock about his comments.

“There’s no question he would be a sort of light bulb you could screw in and he would flick the switch and he’d deliver,” said Coulthard about Schumacher. “Whether he would be quicker than Alex [Albon] or not, we’d need to see that.

“But I think what Williams have decided is, right now, anything is better than Logan. Let’s go for someone that we believe we can build on for the future.”

Colapinto enjoyed a smooth debut with Williams, claiming a P12 finish at Monza.

