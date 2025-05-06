Saying he “might punch” a team member, it was suggested that Dan Ticktum be “put in a room with a mirror” if he wants the right target.

That epic burn came from 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard after Ticktum was left furious with his Cupra Kiro team after Formula E qualifying, the former Red Bull-backed driver pointing the finger firmly at his crew.

Ticktum called out Cupra Kiro for not putting his car in the correct 350kW mode for the qualifying duels at the Monaco ePrix, leading to elimination versus Taylor Barnard and P3 on the grid.

The 25-year-old Brit made his anger quite clear afterwards – though it must be noted emotions were high in the immediate aftermath – and suggested his team members looked for cover.

“The team just messed up what mode the car should be in and I didn’t get to go 350kW,” said Ticktum on the official Formula E broadcast.

“I got 350kW on the out-lap, and then it cancelled on the start/finish straight. So that’s just great, isn’t it.

“I’ve done my job this weekend, it’s just not good enough. I suggest I don’t talk to my team for at least two hours, because I think I might punch someone.”

The response to those Ticktum comments was similarly brutal from Coulthard.

“But come on, let’s be honest, it’s funny to watch, but the team are there when you’re doing well, and you’ve got to be there for the team when things aren’t going so well,” Coulthard advised.

“So, you know, I’d put him in a room with a mirror if he wants to go and punch somebody.”

Ticktum – formerly associated with the Red Bull and Williams F1 junior teams – is no stranger to being outspoken with his comments.

Back in 2021, speaking not long after being released by Williams, Ticktum’s own words were: “The best drivers or most talented, sometimes don’t get to the top. Whether that’s my fault or not; I’ve opened my mouth far too many times and said things I shouldn’t have said.

“I am who I am but I don’t quite fit the modern Formula 1 driver mould which, as you can tell in my tone of voice, is pretty depressing.”

In 2015 – then aged 16 – Ticktum was given a two-year ban from racing after deliberately crashing into MSA Formula championship rival Ricky Collard, overtaking 10 drivers under safety car conditions to do so.

The Brit rebuilt his career following the end of that ban, winning the Macau Grand Prix twice in back-to-back seasons, and finishing P4 in the 2021 Formula 2 Championship.

Since then he has raced in Formula E with Cupra Kiro.

