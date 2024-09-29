David Coulthard waxed lyrical about Lando Norris and his Singapore GP performance, claiming the “humble” McLaren driver does not realise the “significance”.

McLaren are sensing an F1 2024 title double opportunity having usurped reigning champions Red Bull at the head of the Constructors’ Championship, while Norris is keeping the pressure on Red Bull’s Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen, having reduced his lead to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Lando Norris Singapore GP earns ‘Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton’ comparison

And Norris did that in dominant fashion at the Singapore Grand Prix, banishing his race start demons and never looking back to win by 21 seconds over Verstappen.

Ex-Red Bull driver Coulthard was impressed, telling Channel 4 that minus a couple of brushes with the barriers, Norris’ performance was “otherwise flawless”.

“What a performance, human and machine in perfect harmony,” Coulthard continued.

“He was like that from first practice on Friday, had the upper hand on Oscar [Piastri], who did a really solid job to come back through and pick up that podium.”

Coulthard feels Norris is delivering performance which F1 legends Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton would proudly serve up, but is that truly registering with the Brit after his third win of the F1 2024 campaign in Singapore?

“But it’s almost like Lando, he doesn’t… He’s so humble and so approachable, he doesn’t realise how great and significant his performances are right now, you know,” Coulthard continued.

“I want to put him in the sort of Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton at his best, type performances.

“We can all win a Grand Prix by getting a bit lucky, but this was exceptional.”

Coulthard would catch up with Norris after the race, telling him that performance was “Senna-esque” and pointed out that the gap to Verstappen is “only 52 points” with the title race “on”.

“Only? It’s still a lot of points,” Norris replied, “especially when Max is finishing second, like today, it doesn’t go down too quickly.

“But I feel like I’ve been performing very well the last couple months, just different circumstances, different things, have just not led to me having results like I had today. But I feel like I’ve been performing at this level the last two, three, four weekends.

“I feel like I wish I could be closer in the championship for the time being, but it is what it is, and we’ve taken some of the things on the chin. We move forward and when we have a weekend like we had this weekend, and a day like today, quickest the whole weekend, and dominating the race, it makes you feel good, and it’s good motivation for the team.

“So I’m happy, but we need to keep working hard, because I’m sure Red Bull are going to catch up, and I want my races to be nice and easy!”

Next up is the United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, a race won by Verstappen for the past three seasons.

