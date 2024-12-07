David Croft takes aim at papa Perez over ‘lying’ journalists outburst

Sergio Perez’s father has taken to social media to blast the “lying journalists” that have reported on rumors of his son’s departure from Red Bull Racing — but not everyone is convinced.

On Sky Sports during Free Practice 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, David Croft has argued that Checo’s performance simply hasn’t been good enough in 2024.

“Stats don’t lie” says David Croft on Sergio Perez

Earlier this week, Sergio Perez’s father reaffirmed his support of his son by posting an image on social media that read, “Thank you Red Bull. We have everything ready for 2025.

“They are looking for the lying journalists,” he said. “F1 commitment to apologies whoever the liar is, them or their servant.

“On Monday I’ll publish the list of lying journalist and lying media.”

But not everyone is convinced, and Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft addressed Papa Perez’s allegations during Free Practice 1.

“While Sergio Perez still insists that he’s got a contract, his dad — I think his Instagram to say we all owe Sergio an apology for daring to suggest that he might not be in the Red Bull next year,” Crofty said.

“His dad’s listening.”

But according to Croft, that’s not what everyone believes.

“Our sources indicate that Red Bull don’t want to continue necessarily with Sergio Perez for next season,” Croft said, “and they’re trying to say, but you either go nicely, you know, step down, or we’ll take a decision after the race in Abu Dhabi and we’ll make that decision for you.”

That comes down to a frankly dismal performance by Perez. Croft pointed out that, over the last seven races, Perez has scored nine world championship points. His teammate Max Verstappen has secured 126.

“That’s what loses you a constructors’ championship,” Crofty stated.

“And the fact is, the constructors’ championship, for everybody who works for the teams except the two drivers, necessarily, is the important one.”

He pointed out that, since Perez’s first-lap crash in Monaco, the Mexican racer’s performance has been “a lot of disappointment” with a best finish of sixth place. From that point onward, Perez has slipped further down the rankings.

“That’s a fairly large sample period,” Croft notd.

“Do the nine points in seven race weekends at sprints as well if you want — and I’m not trying to be nasty to Sergio Perez here, but the stats don’t lie on this one.

“Six Q1 knockouts this season. He’s missed Q3 nine times. His teammate is champion.”

His conclusion? “It’s not good enough.”

The 2024 Formula 1 season will come to a conclusion this weekend, and we can expect a verdict on Sergio Perez to come some time after. Whether he stays or goes, though, remains to be seen.

