Alpine exodus continues as another senior staff member heads for exit

The Alpine Formula 1 team has confirmed the mutual parting of ways with Davide Brivio, who originally joined as racing director.

Back in 2021, Brivio swapped MotoGP for F1, one of the most successful motorcycle team managers in history taking over the position of racing director at the Alpine F1 team.

2023 though has been a year of major change in the Alpine senior staff ranks, with Brivio set to be the latest to depart at the end of the year, described by the team as a mutual parting.

Alpine and Davide Brivio to go separate ways

Having started out as Alpine’s racing director, Brivio was later shifted to the title of ‘director of racing expansion projects’, the team claiming that involved working with their Alpine Academy junior programme, as his three-year Alpine tenure now approaches its conclusion.

“It has been a proud chapter in my motorsport career to be involved in Formula 1 with Alpine,” said Brivio.

“I would like to thank Alpine for the opportunity to experience Formula 1 which was my desire and also for the chance to pass on some of my experience in motorsport onto its young drivers in the Alpine Academy.

“I wish the team and the Academy the best in the future and I’m sure we will see many young drivers go on to achieve fantastic things in their careers. To play a small part in some of that success will certainly be something I will cherish.

“I am grateful to Alpine for accommodating my wish to pursue other opportunities which may (and I hope that they will) arise in the future.”

Bruno Famin, Alpine Racing vice president and F1 team principal, added: “Firstly, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons.

“His experience in motorsports has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of the Alpine Academy.

“Davide’s wish is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we have accepted his desire by mutually agreeing to part ways. We extend our best wishes to him in his next chapter of an already impressive career in motorsports.”

Brivio’s exit follows the in-season departures of team principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry.

