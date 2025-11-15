Racer turned Formula 1 analyst Davide Valsecchi admits that he is “a bit worried” about the state of the Ferrari F1 project, with Lewis Hamilton having been “destroyed” by Charles Leclerc in F1 2025.

It means that Valsecchi is lacking confidence in Hamilton and the team going into F1 2026. The Italian admitted that he “wouldn’t bet a lot of money” on Ferrari producing the leading car next year, when new chassis and engine regulations are due to come into force.

Valsecchi: Charles Leclerc has ‘destroyed’ Lewis Hamilton in F1 2025

With three rounds of the season to go, Hamilton has fallen 66 points behind Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship standings. It has been a disappointing season for Ferrari, one in which they are yet to claim a grand prix win. Leclerc has made the podium seven times, but Hamilton zero in his first season in Ferrari red, following his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

“I’m a bit worried,” Valsecchi said of Ferrari, in a Fanpage.it interview.

“It seems to me that the only really positive thing about Ferrari this year is Leclerc. I always thought that he lacked consistency to be at the top, but today the only thing that is rock solid is him, almost always ahead of his teammate.

“In sporting terms, he destroyed him in qualifying and in the race, and his teammate has won seven world championships.

“The only solid thing about the project is the young driver they have.”

Hamilton joined Ferrari in continued search of a record eighth world championship. Refusing to become another champion who could not replicate that achievement with Ferrari, Hamilton is looking to bring the Scuderia back to that level of a championship-contending team. It is well known that he has been submitting a series of documents as part of that process.

Hamilton is under contract until at least the end of F1 2026, and Valsecchi was asked whether he believes that by signing Hamilton, Ferrari committed to a ‘medium-long term project’ built around the sport’s most successful driver.

“That’s exactly what worries me,” Valsecchi confessed.

“Hamilton spent three years with [George] Russell at Mercedes. Twice out of three times, he lost the comparison. If you’re talking about the short term, I agree, but if you’re talking about the medium to long term with a 40-year-old driver, I have my doubts.

“He comes to Ferrari, he’s a year older, and he’s been destroyed by Leclerc. If you say to me, ‘Next year we’re betting on Hamilton,’ I say, ‘Think again.'”

Ferrari went into F1 2025 with ambitions of fighting for both championships, having lost out on the Constructors’ title to McLaren at the final round of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, McLaren romped to back-to-back titles, while the double is becoming increasingly likely, with Lando Norris now 24 points ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, and 49 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third.

The disappointment at Ferrari led to mid-season speculation in the Italian press over the future of team principal Fred Vasseur. Ferrari would silence that chatter by signing Vasseur to a new multi-year deal.

Next season will be a reset, as the cars and engines will be overhauled. Smaller cars, lighter by 30 kilograms, will hit the grid, with active aerodynamics embraced on both wings as the Drag Reduction System [DRS] bids farewell.

The new engines will feature triple the current electrical power output, while the internal combustion engine will run on fully sustainable biofuel.

However, Valsecchi is not willing to put a sizeable bet on Ferrari setting the standard in F1’s new era.

“Halfway through the season, they wanted to sack Vasseur, then they renewed his contract, then they changed a lot of people,” he said.

“Usually, when there is a change in regulations, the most stable team should be able to predict the future. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like the most stable team to me.

“I hope they can work some magic in the winter, but I wouldn’t bet a lot of money on Ferrari being the strongest car next year.”

Even if Ferrari does make Valsecchi eat his words, he believes Leclerc would be the driver to make best use of such a package.

“I have a feeling that with the new regulations, the younger drivers will have an advantage in terms of adaptation,” he suggested. “Those who are older will suffer a little.

“Hamilton has already struggled to adapt at Ferrari this year. If you ask me, I’m betting on Leclerc, no doubt about it.

“If Hamilton proves me wrong, I’ll be delighted, but today I think Leclerc is much more likely to have another great season.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were subject to some recent surprise tough love from Ferrari president John Elkann, who urged them to “focus on driving, talk less” after a double DNF in Brazil.

Hamilton suffered floor damage which proved terminal after hitting the back of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine, while Charles Leclerc was the innocent casualty of Oscar Piastri colliding with Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli’s Mercedes was jolted into Leclerc’s Ferrari, wrecking the front-left suspension and ending his race.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc reiterated their Ferrari commitment in separate social media statements after Elkann had spoken.

“I back my team. I back myself,” he posted.

“I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always.”

Leclerc wrote online: “A very difficult weekend in São Paulo.

“Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It’s uphill from now and it’s clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races. We’ll give it all, as always.”

