George Russell will be in action again for Mercedes as part of the second day of testing at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The traditional Young Driver Test took a twist for 2021 with the up-and-coming prospects taking to the track in their teams’ respective 2021 challengers, alongside current names on the F1 grid who are putting Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres through their paces ahead of the 2022 season.

On day one it was Nyck de Vries who set the ultimate pace for Mercedes, over 1.3 seconds clear of Red Bull junior Liam Lawson who took the wheel for AlphaTauri.

The focus largely turns to the 18-inch tyres for Wednesday, where Russell will again be at the wheel ahead of his 2022 switch to Mercedes, the only driver set to put in a two-day stint. He had ended Tuesday within 0.05s of the new World Champion, Max Verstappen.

Speaking of Verstappen, his part in the test is now over as he prepares to hand over duties to team-mate Sergio Perez for day two.

We can also look forward to a bit of ‘CarLando’ as Carlos Sainz takes to the track for Ferrari, while Lando Norris will be out there working the 18-inch rubber for McLaren.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel will bring six titles’ worth of experience to the Yas Marina Circuit on Wednesday, with Pierre Gasly representing the last of the drivers from the 2021 grid in action when he takes over from Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri.

Alfa Romeo will be represented by Guanyu Zhou, who is set to form half of an all-new line-up for the team next season alongside Valtteri Bottas, who received his first taste of Alfa Romeo machinery on Tuesday, obtaining permission from Mercedes to do so.

Haas were the only team not to run a young driver on Tuesday and so they will have the chance to do so on Wednesday as Robert Shwartzman swaps the Ferrari garage for Haas. Pietro Fittipaldi will take care of the Pirelli duties.

Williams are not running a ‘mule’ car in Abu Dhabi, therefore will not be taking part in the Pirelli test on Wednesday. Logan Sargeant completed the young driver section on Tuesday.

Full Wednesday line-ups

Mercedes: George Russell (Pirelli)

Red Bull: Sergio Perez (Pirelli)

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (Pirelli)

McLaren: Lando Norris (Pirelli)

Alpine: Fernando Alonso (Pirelli)

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly (Pirelli)

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel

Williams: Not taking part

Alfa Romeo: Guanyu Zhou (Pirelli)

Haas: Pietro Fittipaldi (Pirelli), Robert Shwartzman