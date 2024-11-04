Lance Stroll has been slated for his formation lap antics in Brazil, not because he spun off but because he “drove straight into that f***ing gravel trap”.

Stroll had a Sunday to forget at the Interlagos circuit as he crashed in the morning’s qualifying session and, despite his mechanics working furiously to repair his car, didn’t take the start grid after beaching his car on the formation lap.

Lance Stroll drove ‘straight into that f***ing gravel trap’ in Brazil

But it’s how he beached his newly-repaired Aston Martin AMR24 that earned him Olav Mol’s ire in Ziggo Sport’s broadcast.

Leaving the grid for the formation lap, Stroll appeared to lock his rear wheel and spun off the track. Fortunately, he came to a stop on asphalt, not a scratch on his AMR24.

And then disaster struck, and worse yet, it was all the Canadian’s own doing.

Instead of using the asphalt access road to work his way back onto the race track, Stroll threw a U-Turn and tried to cut through the sodden gravel trap. As to be expected, his car became beached and his race was over before it even began.

“He has the same intelligence as a dead dinosaur egg,” Mol said as he laid into the driver.

“This is like standing in front of a lock and thinking, ‘Where should I go? Well, I’ll just drive into the water’.

“He drove straight into that f***ing gravel trap. He’s really not right.”

His fellow pundit and former F1 driver Robert Doornbos also wasn’t impressed with Stroll.

He put the Canadian’s gravel trap trip on a par with Sergio Perez lining up in the wrong position in his pit box a week earlier in Mexico, Doornbos saying those are mistakes that shouldn’t happen to experienced drivers.

“Let’s not forget that the mechanics had to rebuild both cars,” he said. “It is possible that you spin, which happened to Verstappen in Hungary, but save the situation by looking for the reverse. You are lucky that you have no real damage.

“He thinks to cut the track via the gravel trap, and then he is stuck! How do you face your team then!

“You don’t expect these kinds of things from Formula 1 drivers, and for example that Sergio Perez couldn’t be in his starting box last week. Your concentration is not there.”

Stroll’s pre-race exit left Aston Martin with just one car on the starting grid, Fernando Alonso.

He too was racing a newly-repaired AMR24 having also crashed in qualifying. Despite being in pain in the Grand Prix as Aston Martin suffered from bouncing, he was adamant he was going to finish the race. He did so P14.

“His team-mate, Fernando Alonso, didn’t have a great race either, but he did say on the radio that he was dying from the pain of bouncing but that he finished the race for the mechanics,” Doornbos said.

“That makes you a very big man, because he saw that happen to Stroll. He probably also thought, ‘That’s not possible, those guys did a cracking job, and you throw it down the drain after 300 metres’.”

Aston Martin left Brazil without a single point on the board, their first successive non-score of the season. They, however, remain P5 in the Constructors’ Championship where they are 37 points ahead of Brazil’s big winners Alpine, who managed a double podium in the wet.

