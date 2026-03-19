The iconic Albert Park pit building will be demolished next week ahead of construction commencing on an all-new structure that is poised to become the most expensive F1 pit building in F1.

Originally set to cost $200 million, though costs have accelerated to $280 million, the expansive new complex will replace the dated current structure in two-year construction project that begins next week.

Albert Park to be home to F1’s most expensive pit building

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As part of the hosting contract with Formula One Management, organisers in Melbourne are obliged to construct a new structure that meets the sport’s modern standards.

The new structure is designed to address Formula 1’s increased need for corporate hospitality space, with expanded facilities to cater for increasing guest numbers, as well as new garages, race control, and media spaces.

The current complex was constructed in 1995 ahead of Melbourne hosting the Australian Grand Prix for the first time in March the following year.

A hastily constructed building for the inaugural even in 1996, the Albert Park pit building has never been replaced. Instead, despite modest upgrades, it has gradually fallen behind the standard set by other venues.

The cost of the project is understood to see the new facility become the world’s most expensive pit complex, eclipsing the $200 million spent by organisers of the Hungaroring.

Formula 1 itself invested $500 million in its pit facility at Las Vegas, though $240 million of that was on land acquisition.

With an expected final price tag of around $280 million, the all-new Albert Park building is therefore poised to become the most expensive on the F1 calendar.

Preliminary works have been completed which gave the F1 paddock a different look this year following the removal of its trademark trees, more than 30 of which have been removed.

Demolition of the original building begins on March 27 and is expected to run into June with locals warned that work will continue 24 hours a day from Monday until Saturday each week.

Initial work undertaken ahead of the 2026 Australian GP centred on tree removal to help facilitate the movement of machinery for the demolition of the existing building.

Groundwork and surveys also took place in the months following the 2025 event.

During that initial work, budgeted costs blew out by $80 million following the discovery of asbestos in the existing 1995 building – a ‘makeshift’ solution hastily erected ahead of the 1996 event and only ever intended to service the early years.

The garages were small and included limited hospitality options above them. Race control and media rooms have also dated, while the Paddock Club has been housed in a separate structure adjacent to the paddock entry, at the end of the Melbourne Walk.

All of those areas will be addressed with the new pit complex, which will see a staged deployment in F1 terms.

For F1 2027, teams will arrive to all-new garages and a temporary corporate hospitality facility capable of accommodating 2500 guests.

Race control and the media room will also be in temporary locations before the completed structure is ready for F1 2028, with hospitality capacity doubled to 5000.

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Complicating the task is that the facility will not be exclusively for F1 use.

Outside of the grand prix, the building will house an expanded number of indoor sporting courts and club rooms for some of the nearby sports fields.

“The new Melbourne Indoor Sports Centre will give the Albert Park community a bigger and better home for local sport, while delivering modern race facilities for the Australian Grand Prix,” said Steve Dimopoulos, Victoria’s minister for tourism, sport and major events.

“We’re investing in the future of the Australian Grand Prix so Melbourne can continue hosting this world-class event and showcasing Victoria to millions around the globe.”

According to PlanetF1.com estimates, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation paid a hosting fee of approximately $37 million for the 2026 event, while the 2025 race reportedly cost $170 million in total.

That’s justified politically by means of a 2023 economic report which claimed that year’s grand prix injected $188 million into Victoria’s visitor economy, and supported more than 1100 full time jobs.

It’s estimated the AGPC this year brought in $77 million in gate taking from the 484,000 fans that flocked to the event.

The Australian Grand Prix has a contract through until 2037, a deal extended in 2022 that saw Melbourne secure rights to host the opening round on four occasions during that period.

Albert Park hosted the season opener in both 2025 and 2026, leaving two more instances where Melbourne will be Round 1 over the coming 11 editions of the race.

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