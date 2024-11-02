Debating Max Verstappen’s tactics after controversial moves against Lando Norris, Naomi Schiff says the Red Bull driver may want to be remembered for his success, not his sportsmanship.

As the 2024 title fight ramps up so too have the on-track antics between Verstappen and his rival Norris.

Sportsmanship V fairness, which matters more to Max Verstappen?

The protagonists have recorded back-to-back incidents in Austin and Mexico as they went wheel-to-wheel for position with both drivers hit with penalties.

Norris was penalised at the United States Grand Prix for gaining an advantage off the track, although the stewards mitigated that was largely due to Verstappen pushing both of them wide at Turn 12, while a week later Verstappen was hit with two penalties.

The first was for forcing Norris off the track at Turn 4 as the Briton overtook him around the outside while the second was for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

In that second move, Verstappen dived up the inside of his McLaren driver and forced them both off the track with Norris pushed close to the wall at the end of the run-off.

Verstappen was heavily criticised for what was deemed a “plain dangerous” move against his title rival.

Former F1 driver turned Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok reckons there are “two separate things” when it comes to Verstappen; his talent versus his fairness.

“I think the reality is Max is one of the greatest talents we’ve ever seen, right? I don’t think any of us can doubt that in terms of pure driving talent,” said Chandhok.

“But in the same way that Senna running Prost off the track, Suzuka 1990; Schumacher running into Damon Hill. That doesn’t sit well with us in terms of fairness.

“What happened at Turn Eight was unfair, in my opinion. What happened at Turn Four was unfair, I thought it was wrong.

“So I think that there’s two separate things about his talent and ability and how great he is as a driver versus the fairness thing, and that needs to be separated, and isn’t being.”

But according to former W Series racer Schiff maybe the being remembered for his sportsmanship isn’t something that matters to Verstappen.

She replied: “I guess it depends on what you want to be remembered for.

“He might not be remembered to be the best sportsman ever and the cleanest driver ever but has he won three world titles? Is he probably going to win another one? Yes, he has.

“So you know, it’s up to him to decide which way he wants to do it.”

Verstappen will start Saturday’s Sprint in Brazil from fourth on the grid with Norris P2 with a maximum of eight points up for a grabs.

