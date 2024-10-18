Details emerge on how Red Bull’s bib height adjustment is operated

More details have emerged about Red Bull’s controversial ride height adjustment device, which allowed the team to adjust the front bib clearance of the RB20 although never during Grands Prix given its location.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, it was reported that one unnamed team was suspected of exploiting a ride height adjustment system on their cars.

Red Bull’s system wasn’t adjustable during Grands Prix

The area concerned refers to the ‘bib’ or ‘T-tray’, a key aerodynamic component located beneath the car. Adjusting its position affects airflow and how air enters the tunnels under the car’s floor.

According to the initial report, the possibility of such a device existing was spotted in the open-source documents that the teams furnish to the FIA regarding their car’s designs.

Red Bull held up their hands revealing they had such a system and had been in correspondence with the FIA regarding it.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” a senior team representative confirmed to PlanetF1.com. “In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

There is, however, no evidence that the reigning World Champions ever used the system under parc fermé conditions between qualifying and races, nor will Red Bull have to make adjustments to the car.

According to Speedcafe, the drivers also cannot adjust it from the cockpit during a Grand Prix given the location of the system, which is found underneath the footwell.

The screw mechanism is located under the element that supports the driver’s feet and it requires a tool to adjust, making in-race changes impossible.

The publication explained that in order to adjust it, not only does the nose cone of the car have to be removed but the mechanics still have to get through another panel and a carbon section to make an adjustment.

Sergio Perez admits drivers ‘knew’ bib trick existed

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has confirmed he knew about the bib trick but that it “was not” available to the drivers to play with.

“There has been nothing that we were doing,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “We didn’t actually talk about it. It was impossible.

“If anything, for example, I remember here that last year it was a sprint event, so we ended up with the ride height in the moon.

“It was completely out of it because we were concerned about something like what happened to Mercedes [and Ferrari, being disqualified for excessive underfloor plank wear] that could happen to us.”

Pressed on whether he and Verstappen knew about it, he replied: “I knew it existed but it was not available to us [to use].”

The FIA have taken steps to ensure Red Bull and anyone else who may have a similar system cannot play with it once the car is under parc ferme conditions.

“Any adjustment of the front bib clearance during parc fermé conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations,” said a statement from the FIA.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

