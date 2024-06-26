Revealed: The private Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc pre-race talk details

Often spotted in conversation during the driver parade, Charles Leclerc says although he and Lewis Hamilton speak about Ferrari, they cannot say too much as the Briton is still a Mercedes driver.

Next season Hamilton will join Leclerc at Ferrari after the Briton called time on his 12-year Mercedes stint for one last throw of the dice as he chases a record-breaking eighth World title.

Charles Leclerc: 80 or 90 per cent of what we speak of is…

It’s led to many a photograph of the two chatting on the bus during the pre-race driver parades, some times just the two of them, and other teams in a group conversation.

But just what is being said?

Sky F1 asked Leclerc in Spain whether he and the seven-time World Champion speak about Ferrari and the future.

“I think it’s a mix,” he replied. “A little bit about just the way it is now with Ferrari and where we are, but this is a very little part of our discussions.

“Obviously, he’s still 100 per cent focused on his season with Mercedes so we cannot exchange about everything yet, of course.

“But just in preparation of next year, maybe on our common passions, which are design and fashion in general.

“But then I think 80 or 90 per cent of what we speak of is more about private stuff and about how life is going and music and all of these kinds of things, which is nice.”

Lewis Hamilton will swap silver for red in 2025

Leclerc eager to show what he’s ‘capable of’ against Hamilton

Pundits and fans have debated who will come out on top ever since the announcement was made back in February. But it seems they’re not the only ones keen to see how Leclerc will fare against the seven-time World Champion.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the Monegasque driver. “Lewis is the most successful driver in F1 history.

“For me to be able to drive the same car as Lewis is first an opportunity to learn from the best-ever, as well as huge motivation to show what I’m capable of. So I’m really excited about this new challenge.

“And we have a great relationship as well. I have so much respect for Lewis and for everything he has achieved. And it’s definitely going to be a big moment of my career to be against Lewis [but] obviously working together to bring Ferrari back on top.

“I’m looking forward to it. It will be incredible to see where I am compared to him.

“We all have our specialities, we all have our strengths and weaknesses. Obviously, in the case of Lewis, I’m pretty sure there are very few weaknesses, but I can definitely learn from his strengths. So it’s going to be super interesting.”

