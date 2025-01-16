Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore may have accidentally leaked, albeit blurry, pictures of the team’s 2025 car, the A525, and its pink-and-blue livery.

The Italian posted a video on his Instagram stories of a marketing meeting with eagle-eyed fans grabbing screenshots before it was deleted.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted pics of Alpine’s alleged 2025 car

Alpine’s preparations for the F1 2025 championship continue with all factions of the team hard at work, including marketing.

Briatore released a snippet from a recording of a marketing meeting but as the camera panned down the table to the various players, pictures of the potential Alpine A525 livery were seen.

Zooming in, the pictures showed a car decked out in the pink and blue, colours that the team has run since BWT came onboard in 2022.

Alpine's 2025 livery 🚨 Alpine livery design for this season clearly visible in a team meeting video posted by Flavio Briatore :#F1 pic.twitter.com/FPQPjzzBqY — sim (@sim3744) January 15, 2025

But whether pictures are the genuine livery or just a concept that was being debated by the team, only time will tell.

Alpine will join their rival teams for a group launch at London’s O2 Arena on 18 January as Formula 1 hosts a special event to mark its 75th anniversary. The teams will present their drivers as well as their 2025 liveries.

Alpine’s driver moves create early 2025 headlines

👉 Explained: Franco Colapinto’s Alpine deal and how Williams can still benefit

👉 PF1 verdict: Is Alpine’s move for Franco Colapinto unfair on Jack Doohan?

Alpine head into the new season with their driver line-up one of the hot topics after the team signed Franco Colapinto from Williams as their official reserve driver.

The Argentinean impressed last season during his nine races with Williams, scoring five points before a slew of crashes hampered him towards the end of the season.

It has been suggested Colapinto is being lined up to replace Jack Doohan should the rookie fall short of the targets that Alpine will set out at the start of his career.

Briatore refused to rule that out, telling Le Parisien: “The only thing we can be sure of is death!

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Read next: Revealed: Where the F1 driver fine money really goes after $278k bill