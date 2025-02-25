Pirelli have announced the tyre allocations for pre-season testing and it appears only two teams, Aston Martin and Haas, stuck their heads out of the window to see what the weather is doing.

Ever since 2022 and the introduction of the ground-effect cars, Formula 1’s official pre-season outing has been held at the Bahrain circuit. 2025 is no different.

Wet running on Thursday but only two teams equipped for it

The teams will take to the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday morning for the start of three days of running during which they will have unrestricted access to the 5.412-kilometre circuit from 10am local time until 7pm, with an hour lunch break thrown into the mix.

It’s a free-for-all. The teams can do as many laps as they want, as many as the car and engine’s reliability permit, and, oh, as many as the tyres permit too.

Because only two teams have asked for wet-weather tyres from Pirelli and rain has been forecast for Thursday’s running.

F1 2025: Your guide to the new season

👉 Five under-the-radar stories to look out for in F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

According to the UK’s Met Office, as well as other weather forecast services, the teams and drivers can expect a high of 15’C on Day One, Wednesday, with strong wind gusts of up to 29mph.

But on Thursday there is a chance of rain in the morning with a few more drops forecast throughout the day before it dries up on Friday where there’ll be a high of 17 and strong gusts of 29mph.

In an otherwise nippy but dry three days of testing, the teams can expect to run their new F1 2025 cars for a few laps in the wet. Well, some can. Two to be precise.

Pirelli have revealed the tyre allocations that the teams have chosen for the three days of testing and only two outfits, Aston Martin and Haas, have selected wet-weather tyres.

The waiting is over: as from tomorrow, Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit hosts the only official test session prior to the start of the 2025 F1 season. The test will also be an opportunity to see this year’s entire range of homologated dry-weather tyres in action. https://t.co/5U5k4IkKdU pic.twitter.com/IoG7gzL1VP — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) February 25, 2025

Of their allocation, Aston Martin have put in three sets of intermediate tyres while Haas have requested one wet and one intermediate.

It means if the rain does arrive, and enough of it, they could be the only two teams in action.

All the other teams have split their allocation between Pirelli’s dry range with the medium option the preferred tyre. So much so Mercedes have opted for 27 sets of the C3 tyres out of an allotted 35 sets of tyres and Racing Bulls have gone with 23.

The C1, the hardest tyre in the Pirelli range, has Aston Martin taking eight while Williams have 12 of the C2. Ferrari have gone with five C4 tyres as well as one red-walled C5. Williams too have one C5 set.

Read next: Verstappen ally reignites Russell feud with ‘Chicken Run’ quip