Personal space was certainly not being respected as a social media video showed a swarm of fans surrounding Lando Norris ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

After a free weekend following the Australian Grand Prix, where Norris scored his first podium of F1 2024, the season now moves on to the Japanese GP for a visit to Suzuka significantly earlier in the year than is traditionally the case for Formula 1.

Fans crowd travelling Lando Norris

The Japanese fanbase is one of the most unique and treasured of all in Formula 1, though the usual respect was missing in an alarming way as social media footage emerged of a group of fans crowding McLaren driver Norris while on his travels.

people need to chill jeez pic.twitter.com/8hBsvGZXbl — luis ¹⁶ (@lec1erczz) April 3, 2024

Norris tried to smile his way through the situation, but to see him having to be pulled through fans armed with phones and merchandise wanting autographs, while out in public, was an alarming situation to see.

This comes after Norris had given the middle finger to a fan at Melbourne’s Albert Park who had heckled him over an unwanted F1 record set by his P3 finish.

With that result, Norris made it 14 F1 podium finishes without a victory, having been tied with Nick Heidfeld on 13 for the record previously.

Norris will be hoping for a more comfortable experience with the fans when he and McLaren head into action at Suzuka, where the McLaren MCL38s will be kitted out in a special livery for the occasion.

“I’m excited for the Japanese Grand Prix, it’s one of my favourite tracks and it’s always fun to see all the fans, they’re always so passionate,” said Norris.

“We’ll also be racing in a special livery, which looks really cool.

“It was great to be back at the MTC [McLaren Technology Centre] last week, celebrating our Australian GP result with everyone at the factory.

“I’ve been going over the data from Australia and preparing for the next race with my engineers. It’s been a decent start to the season for us so far, we’re focused on pushing forward and continuing to take the fight to our competitors.”

McLaren sit a comfortable P3 in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship going into the Japanese Grand Prix, having last season scored a double podium finish at Suzuka, Norris claiming P2 while team-mate Oscar Piastri was P3.

