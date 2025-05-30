‘I don’t have any idea why I am slow’ admits Yuki Tsunoda after ‘tricky’ Friday

Yuki Tsunoda said he “does not have any idea” why he is slow after taking his Red Bull to P9 and P13 in the first day of running in Barcelona.

While Max Verstappen finished both sessions in the top three, Tsunoda was much further down the pecking order and actually wished a mistake was behind the deficit.

Yuki Tsunoda reflects on ‘tricky’ Friday in Barcelona

Tsunoda has not found life all that easy since being dropped into the Red Bull and already there are rumours he may not see out the season.

The Japanese driver has scored 10 points after eight races and following the first day in Barcelona, he was at a loss to explain his performance.

“Tricky,” he said. “To be honest, in terms of the first day compared to other grands prix, I felt pretty smooth myself. I think I made progress from FP1 to FP2.

“I just don’t have any idea why I am slow.

“The lap was pretty good as well. Obviously, it’s not like fully 100% but it’s not a gap that I was expecting, at least.

“So it’s hard to even tell what kind of exact limitation I have in terms of balance.”

Tsunoda went on to state that he had no “massive mistake”, making it even harder to understand his pace and suggested a long night was ahead for the time.

“Hopefully we can find something otherwise it’s very tough,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s not like I had a massive mistake. If I’m behind compared to competitors quite a lot and if I have a mistake I’m happy actually, but it’s not like that.

“So probably will be a longer night than usual. Obviously, there’s a curfew and everything and I try my best to find the solution. But currently, it’s not really clear.”

Tusnoda’s difficulties came just an hour after Christian Horner was asked what Red Bull can do to support the driver, amidst rumours Isack Hadjar may be taking the seat st some point this season.

“I think the only thing that we can do is give him time and support and try and get a set-up that he’s got confidence in,” Horner said. “Driving these cars is all about confidence, and that’s what he needs to find.

“I think he’ll get there. He’s fast. He’s just got to piece it all together. We keep seeing flashes of performance. We just need to see him put it all together. I think he’s capable of that.”

