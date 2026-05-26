Both Hamilton brothers lifted silverware on Sunday as they celebrated a full-circle moment in their racing careers.

For Lewis Hamilton, it was a Ferrari-best runner-up result at the Canadian Grand Prix, while for Nicholas Hamilton, it was a “motorsport dream” as he received the Jack Sears Trophy at the Snetterton Circuit in the British Touring Car Championship.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates family milestone as Nicolas lands first BTCC podium

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In a tale of two brothers, Lewis was already a Formula 1 world champion before his younger brother, Nicolas, who has cerebral palsy, contested his first race in 2011 in the UK’s Renault Clio Cup.

While Lewis set new records in Formula 1, Nicolas forged his own career, racing in Renault Clio Cup and the British Touring Car Championship.

It brought them to the point last weekend when the brothers were both on track – one in Canada, one in England – and both were awarded silverware.

Lewis finished second at the Canadian Grand Prix, while Nicolas won the Jack Sears Trophy at the Snetterton Circuit.

“I could not be more proud of my brother Nicolas Hamilton,” Lewis wrote on Instagram of Nic’s achievement.

“Seeing the passion and emotion on his face as he stood on his first podium was such a beautiful moment. For us both to be on podiums on the same day was major. I called him the second the race ended.

“Motorsport is not built to be inclusive. There is little to no access for people with disabilities, and no support systems to level the playing field. This is something so many take for granted. Despite that, despite the barriers and the people who told him it wasn’t possible, he never stopped. He fought. He adapted. He proved them wrong.

“While he will always be my kid brother, I am profoundly proud of the leader, the athlete, and the man he has become. He inspires me just as much as he inspires everyone watching his journey. No matter how hard it has been he has never given up. What he’s achieved is massive and I’m so happy for him. Love you bro, keep going.”

Nicolas replied: “Love you bro.”

As for Nic and his team, EXCELR8 Motorsport, this was a moment to remember. Forever.

He later said: “Yesterday, I achieved my motorsport dream, to stand on a BTCC podium as the winner of the Jack Sears Trophy. I am literally lost for words. This year I set my goal on winning a trophy, it’s all I have ever wanted. To see what it felt like to walk up the podium stairs, which is a challenge in itself and hold my trophy high in the air and it felt even better than I could have ever of imagined 🤩

“From a boy in his wheelchair, told he may never walk, to walking onto the podium in the BTCC 🤯

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. 18 years from when I decided to get out of my wheelchair and set my goal of being a racing driver. This moment means more than I could ever explain 🙂

“Thank you to absolutely everyone, all of those who have been a part of and are still a part of my journey, my sponsors, my team, my family, friends & even my doubters, you have all got me to this point and I am forever grateful, this is your trophy too!”

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