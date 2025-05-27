GPDA chairman Alex Wurz has proposed changes to the Monaco Grand Prix after another dull race made worse by a two-stop rule addition.

The latest race in Monte Carlo was even duller than usual with teams playing games in order to navigate the FIA’s newly-introduced two-stop rule which led to drivers going incredibly slowly to back up the field.

GPDA chief proposes changes to Monaco circuit

The failed ploy was at least an effort by the sport to improve racing at the Monaco circuit which has been outdated for a number of years given the tight confines of the circuit and the increasingly big cars.

But GPDA chairman Wurz, who himself drove at Monaco on four occasions in F1, has put forward three changes to the track design which he suggested would improve racing.

“I propose three Monaco track upgrades,” Wurz posted on Twitter. “The first one would be the Nouvelle chicane, Turn 10.

“That is when you’re coming out of the Monaco tunnel and you have the chicane in front of the water. From my own experience and watching racing, often an overtake could almost happen so it’s a near-overtaking spot.

“Occasionally it does actually happen but I am very convinced, from my own experience, watching the races and talking to my fellow drivers, that moving the chicane later, which physically with the constraints the city has, should be possible.

“That means the defending for this corner – which is quite easy to do with the kink and the bumps to defend – the corner will become more difficult.

“You can prepare the overtake and you can execute the overtake with a higher probability if we are moving the chicane later.

“Of course, the detailed design of this corner is very important. That we are ensuring increasing the overtake opportunity in this corner but also the width of the track can go wider, because all drivers love the Tabac corner dearly, and it’s my favourite corner on this track.

“Second opportunity I see is in the Rascasse corner, Turn 17. The proposed change would be to move the apex just perhaps two to three metres out, and enlarge as much as we physically can with the constraints of civil engineering.

“And when this apex comes further out, the entry line will definitely change. You will open the corner much more for a dive bomb and that means any driver ahead will either have to defend or accept he leaves the door open.

“If you’re defending, you will come out much slower, so you’re creating a train behind you, and the pressure on all of the drivers will simply increase. I think this is a small trick, quite easy to realise, but should at least engage in more fighting, more intense pressure, and perhaps overtaking.

“And then the third opportunity I spot is in the Loews hairpin, which is Turn 6.

“I would propose to widen the circuit by 2.2 to 2.4 metres. That means, again, drivers coming down have an easier opportunity to do a dive bomb which means the lead driver will have to defend more, so he will be slower.

“But the hairpin is very tight, so we need to also enlarge the track on the right side, lose the curb, asphalt all the way to the physical wall, so we have the turning radius.

“The real racing line will not change from what it is. It will not change the character of this corner. But you would enable an overtaking dive bomb.

“If that is failing, you will gain here with the additional asphalt, also 2.5 metres, but again, it will just lead into a little bit more defending.

“So there’s a backlash onto the field and therefore this corner will actually initiate the overtaking into the new chicane, and that together should be an improvement for the overtaking and raceability in the streets of Monaco.”

