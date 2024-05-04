‘Dream team’ F1 ending for Adrian Newey as Williams enter the conversation

Adrian Newey could make a sensational return to Williams with James Vowles saying he’d be “remiss” if he didn’t speak with the design guru.

Red Bull confirmed on Wednesday that Newey will leave the team in the first quarter of 2025 after a hugely successful 19 years that has included 12 championship titles and more to come.

‘Would it be a dream team? Yes.’

Until he departs, Newey’s primary focus will be the RB17 hypercar with the Briton no longer involved with Red Bull’s F1 operations, although he will still attend a handful of races.

Helmut Marko has called his departure a “big loss” for Red Bull, especially ahead of 2026’s new regulations as he is “usually the first to understand it optimally”.

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull’s loss will be another team’s gain.

The 65-year-old has yet to decide what will be his next adventure, or even if it will be in Formula 1.

But Red Bull’s rivals are already knocking, including Williams team boss Vowles.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Vowles said: “I’ve known Adrian for a while anyway, and I spoke to him Friday. I’m sure we’ll be talking again, very shortly as well.

“He is an icon of our sport. There is no doubt about it. Every team he’s been to since Williams has been championship material. And that’s not a coincidence, that is just simply the effect he has on the sport.

“It would be remiss of me to not be talking to him. It is as simple as that.”

It would mark a sensational return to the team that he worked for from 1991 to 1996, winning World titles with Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

It would, Vowles believes, be a “dream team”.

“I think we as Williams have a huge amount of work to do,” he said. “Adrian or not, our task is enormous – and Adrian wouldn’t make it easier, but that’s the whole point.

“I think we also have to be sensible about it. Our conversations with him have been very light. But even so, are we in discussions? Yes. Very light discussions.

“But to answer your question, would it be a dream team? Yes.”

