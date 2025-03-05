Drive to Survive S7 episode guide: What to expect from all 10 new episodes

The seventh season of Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary Drive to Survive hits our screens on Friday and here is what to expect from each episode.

As usual, there are 10 episodes in the latest season of the show with each focusing on a different subject that occurred in the F1 2024 season.

The complete episode guide to Drive to Survive season seven

Episode 1: Business As Usual

Netflix description: Ahead of the new season, the drama has already begun. Lewis Hamilton makes a drastic decision — which is almost overshadowed by a shocking allegation.

As you can tell by the description, there are two main focuses in the opening episodes – Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Christian Horner’s investigation at Red Bull.

Episode 2: Frenemies

Netflix description: Lando Norris has spent his career coming second to Max Verstappen. Can this be the year he overtakes his friend and makes a bid for the Championship?

Full focus shifts to the Max Verstappen v Lando Norris battle that took place over the course of 2025. Expect lots of chat about being friends off track and rivals on it, as well as Zak Brown and Christian Horner taking shots at one another.

Episode 3: Looking Out For Number 1

Netflix description: Without Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes has a seat to fill for 2025. George Russell thinks he’s ready to step up to lead driver — but does Toto Wolff agree?

The episode many had been waiting for – Hamilton has gone to Ferrari so where does that leave Mercedes? This episode will see Toto Wolff debating new drivers from his Monaco home as well as contemplating if he can entice Verstappen away from Milton Keynes.

Episode 4: Carlos Signs

Netflix description: Dropped from Ferrari, Carlos Sainz has got a big decision to make for next season. As two teams vie for his attention, he gets a call from an old friend.

F1’s most eligible bachelor is the focus of episode 4 as a number of teams go after Carlos Sainz’s signature following his dropping by Ferrari. Williams and Stake are the lead contenders and you can see behind-the-scenes footage from both parties trying to get their man.

Episode 5: Le Curse Of Leclerc

Netflix description: It’s the Monaco Grand Prix, and all eyes are on Charles Leclerc. With his country’s hopes hanging on his shoulders, the pressure starts to get to him.

2024 saw a curse be lifted as Charles Leclerc won his home grand prix for the first time after a number of memorable moments in Monte Carlo. This episode is a deep dive on the Ferrari driver and his life before and after the Monaco triumph.

Episode 6: Wheels Of Fortune

Netflix description: The Constructors’ Championship is within McLaren’s grasp. The car is performing, the drivers are excelling — but their strategy might hold them back.

The season is getting towards the business end with McLaren emerging as the favourites for the Constructors’ Championship and this episode takes viewers inside the workings of the Woking team.

Episode 7: In The Heat Of The Night

Netflix description: Five of Formula 1’s most famous drivers — and lifelong friends — film their behind-the-scenes experiences of the brutal Singapore Grand Prix.

A different format for episode 7 as the focus is not on one team or driver but a race, the brutal Singapore Grand Prix. With humidity proving to be a nightmare, this episode focuses on five of the drivers and how they prepare for the race.

Episode 8: Elbows Out

Netflix description: After a record-breaking 2023, Red Bull has a lot to live up to. With one driver slowing the team down, veterans and newcomers alike battle for his seat.

The Sergio Perez episode. A stay of execution in the summer break did not lead to improved results and this episode focuses on Red Bull’s dilemma with what to do with their misfiring but lucrative number two.

More from the new Drive to Survive season from PlanetF1.com

👉 Uncovered: What Lewis Hamilton said to Sainz about Mercedes

👉 Toto Wolff’s promise to Lewis Hamilton over Max Verstappen signing

Episode 9: Under New Management

Netflix description: Haas has a new principal. Alpine has welcomed back a legend of the sport. Between them, the rivals are locked in a battle worth millions of dollars.

A favourite son of Drive to Survive is out the door at Haas and this episode focuses on Ayao Komatsu’s new era at the American team.

Later in the season, we also saw controversial figure Flavio Britaore return to the paddock, bringing young but competent team principal Oliver Oakes with him.

Episode 10: End Game

Netflix description: As the season nears its climax, the outcome hangs on a knife edge. Can underdog McLaren stand a chance against the powerhouses of Ferrari and Red Bull?

The season finale. The Drivers’ title is wrapped up but this episode is all about the Constructors’ battle and if McLaren can see out the season on top.

Read next: Drive to Survive S7 review: The F1 feast after S6’s famine